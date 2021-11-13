One of the X-Men series will finally have its continuation and we will be able to see it from the hand of Disney Plus. We tell you all the info Here!

Disney Plus celebrated its two-year anniversary with the Disney Plus Day and in the course of the morning revealed information of future releases quite interesting. But the one that attracted the most attention was the return of the series of X-Men 90s. The series is available on the platform, but fans of it have been waiting for its continuation for a long time.

The new series will not keep the name of the original, but will be called X-Men ’97 and will pick up the story of the original series. But that’s not all, as some of the actors from the original series will return. The actors who will return to put their voice in the X-Men series are Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (John Gray), Christopher Britton (Mr. Sinister), Catherine Disher (Jean Gray), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) and Alison Court (Glee).

The series was confirmed by Disney Plus with one of the well-known memes that the original animated series left. But, this is not the only series that the beloved mutants have, although many consider it the predecessor of what later were the live action from 20th Century Fox.

When the 5 seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series, what were in total 76 chapters, arrive X-Men: Evolution, which had four seasons that together added 52 chapters. And finally, it came Wolverine and the X-Men, that had 26 episodes. On Disney Plus Latin America can only be seen X-Men: The Animated Series.

But when Disney I buy 20th Century Fox, at the same time got the rights to the entire universe of mutants. And since this happened, there have been many rumors going around as to how Disney would bring back the much loved series of 90s. And now it has become official that the new episodes of the continuation of the original series will come to Disney Plus in 2023.

