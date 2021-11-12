Although a screen flickering or difficulties in connecting to the server can annoy us, they are nothing compared to what has happened to users who have tried to play with the latest version of the Android operating system. In this case, as reported on Twitter the mobile can be turned into brick , since a brick for no apparent reason is produced in the terminal.

Before finishing loading the game, in some cases the screen already starts flashing and shows anomalies in different versions of Android . A failure that is only the beginning, as it will continue to be repeated when we try to fall on the map, fight against adversaries and end up being the only survivors in this futuristic map set in the year 2051.

This means that we will not be able to turn it on again, not even to remove the files that we have saved. A serious problem that the company already knows about, but has not yet solved it. After suffering this in Android 12, although it is not ruled out that it may also appear in Android 11 and Android 10, we have to be forced to factory reset the mobile if it allows us to. We must make it clear that it is not a virus for Android, but is only due to a developer error that ends up affecting the system. In this case in an OPPO Find X2 Pro, but it can happen in any model.

How to avoid it?

The only certainty we have so that this does not happen to us is to wait for the first update of the game to finish solving the situation, but if we cannot wait, a series of tricks have been given to avoid it. Apparently the situation occurs in those smartphones that have been manipulated by advanced users and therefore we must disable USB debugging. For this reason, we must have allowed access to the developer options and if this is not your case, we recommend not doing it. For all the others, you will have to follow this process: