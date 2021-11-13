Nov 13, 2021 at 07:12 CET

EFE

Garbiñe Muguruza said he was optimistic about qualifying for the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2021 after defeating the czech Barbora Krejcikova.

“I feel confident, it’s a tough group but I have a chance to qualify. I must prepare well and rest, it will be a tough game in search of qualification“she said in reference to Sunday’s match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

This Friday Muguruza went from less to more to beat the Czech 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Barbora Krejcikova and stay alive in the competition between the best players in the world, which takes place in Guadalajara, western Mexico.

After losing 2-6 the first set with numerous unforced errors and a poor performance with his first serve, Garbiñe improved and added his first victory in the contest, in which, as he confessed, he adapts better and better to the altitude of the city on the sea, 1,566 meters.

“I have noticed in important moments that the ball flies more and there is frustration; I have noticed better with the hours on the court, with the advancement of the tournament I hope to be better on Sunday. There I go, suffering but getting ahead,” he said.

The Spanish explained that working the serve and avoiding mistakes is important, which she has worked with her team to counteract the difficulty of the altitude.

“The key in the height is to play concentrated in each ball, not to risk too much. If you get lost a little the track does not help you, the serve and taking care of the plays is decisive,” he confessed.

Garbiñe acknowledged being excited to stay with a good chance of accessing the four o’clock phase and thanked the people of Guadalajara for supporting her.

“The public has been spectacular, it is one of the best public I have played with; they have nourished me with energy. Every time I come to Mexico I feel pampered, welcomed and that makes me play well; I have played in many places and I can to say that the public makes a difference in spirit, especially if it is in favor, “he concluded.

On Sunday Muguruza will seek to remove the undefeated from Kontaveit, who is going through an excellent moment of form and is already classified in the semifinals, while in the other match of the group the Czech Karolina Pliskova will face compatriot Krejcikova.