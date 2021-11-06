One of the main problems currently suffering Windows Subsystem for Android, is the scarcity of applications. Amazon AppStore is only available in USA, and at the moment it only has a catalog of 50 applications. But thanks to a tool called WSATools, we can install any APK in our subsystem in a simple way.

Although we could already install APKs in the Android subsystem from the beginning, it was only through ADB. It is not a very complicated procedure, but it can be complex for less experienced users. A developer named Simone franco has published in the Microsoft Store an application called WSATools, which will make the process much easier for us.

The most striking feature is the integration with the file explorer. In other words: we can install any APK simply pressing double click on the file. A installation interface, similar to the one we find when we install a APPX or MSIX. In this way we avoid having to appeal to Command Prompt and ADB to install the apps via commands.

Another fundamental characteristic is that we do not need to have ADB or another tool installed To make it work. The application contains the tools necessary to install the Android applications.

Obviously this tool does not resolve dependencies with Google Play Services, it doesn’t even work to install the Play Store. We leave you a tutorial that we published previously for install the Play Store and its dependencies.