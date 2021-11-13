Banxico raises its interest rate

Due to the pressure of inflation, Banco de México increased its reference interest rate again, which remained at 5 percent.

The Governing Board also updated its inflation forecast and estimated that by the end of 2021 it will reach 6.8 percent, compared to the 6.2 percent expectation published in September.

Wrong prices at El Buen Fin, store strategy?

It happens that during this season of discounts, the news reports that, due to a mistake in the label, lucky people buy electrical appliances or electronic at very low prices. But the Federal Attorney for the Consumer, Ricardo Sheffield has a different theory.

According to the official, the “errors” are intentional on the part of the stores as a self-promotion strategy because they make media noise and reach more potential buyers. In an interview, he said that it is cheaper for stores to give away almost 10 televisions or five refrigerators than to pay for advertising to the media.

Canelo can be your ‘little piece’ of luck

Saúl Álvarez appears on the Lottery ticket for the draw that will take place on Tuesday, November 18, with a top prize of 21 million pesos divided into three series.

‘Canelo’ is the absolute monarch of the super middleweights, after the victory he obtained last Saturday against Caleb Plant. Álvarez is the first Latin American to obtain that title from both the International Boxing Federation, as well as those of the World Council, Association and Organization of the sport.

A party room with a ‘very on’ atmosphere

One of the residents of the La Perla neighborhood, in the Mexican municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, was turned on the light and built a small party room on a lamp post.

For greater privacy, the metal structure, covered by rain or sun, had a direct entrance to the house located on one side.