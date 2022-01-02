“Luke, I am your father” is considered by some to be the most memorable phrase in the history of cinema. At least most people remember the scene from The Empire Strikes Back. What is less known is that this narrative device has a name and was used for the first time by Aristotle in its Poetics.

The name of the resource is anagnorisis, and is defined as “the discovery by a character of essential data about his identity, his loved ones or his environment, hidden from him until that moment.”





A work written with thirty hands

Mutatis mutandis, Genes: the script of life, could be the essay equivalent of anagnorisis. Because not only does it offer a new layer of understanding about who we are, what others are with respect to us, and much of the rods of virtues that govern the vicissitudes of the world, but it does so from a multifaceted and multifaceted point of view. .

Genes Writing the script of life (Scientific Disclosure)

Not surprisingly, each chapter fits one with another like a puzzle and has been written by fifteen extraordinary Spanish popularizers: Óscar Huertas, Paula Ruiz Hueso, Rosa Porcel, Pedro Morell, Alex Richter-Boix, Víctor García Tagua, Adrián Villalba, Carlos Romá, Guillermo Peris, Isabel López Calderón, Conchi Lillo, Ignacio Crespo, Ana J. Cáceres, Sara Robisco and Carlos Briones. All this seasoned with illustrations by Cirenia Arias Baldrich.

So that, each chapter has its own focus, its style and even its edges, but sometimes what one does not say is added by the other, and vice versa. This organic sensation has probably been battled by the coordinator of the book, Adrián Villalba, which allows its consumption in two different ways: by skipped chapters, depending on interests, or from beginning to end like a music lover who attends the novena of Mahler directed by Bruno Walter in Vienna in 1938.

A book, in short, to know the origins of genetics, how it works, what its derivatives are, what questions it answers and, also, what disturbing paths it opens at a bioethical level, because we will soon stop from being human to being Homo transgenicus.

On this this last point resides, above all, the great value of this book. We are facing a paradigm shift in our species, an evolutionary leap: surpassing Homo sapiens, for the first time in history, regardless of blind natural evolution. To what extent people should be allowed to mutate themselves and their descendants will be an ethical problem that will require much more technical, complex and difficult to assimilate debates than those we have today on issues such as abortion or euthanasia. We better go with our homework done.



