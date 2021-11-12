The Eternals would have totally opened the door for Thanos’ great return. The character, who caused problems in the Infinity Saga, will arrive shortly.

The Eternals, the most recent film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introduced many characters, among which stands out Starfox or Eros. The signing was played by Harry Styles and, in the comics he is the brother of Thanos.

With the latter in mind, a return of the ‘Mad Titan’ for the potential sequels of the film in question seems to be necessary. In fact, the writers of the aforementioned film were clear and showed the importance of it.

“I think there is no way to do Eternals 2 and 3 without somehow touching the lord [Josh] Brolin”Said one of the editors.

At the same time, Kaz firpo He touched on the space in which they would hope to place the iconic villain in the rest of the franchise.

“There’s a version, I think there’s even a flashback – correct me if I’m wrong, Ryan. We had a sequence where… Because if you remember, in Infinity War, Thanos takes you to his home world that was devastated by growth, by the radical growth of the universe. He explains that because he lost his home world, he has to destroy half the galaxy to save the other half..

So there was… I don’t want to say much more, but there was definitely a clear point of connection with Thanos and with everything that had happened. But in telling it, there was a lot … cinema in this movie. So we wanted something where you could pay attention to the Eternals, the Eternals mythology, and not lose yourself trying to remember some tenuous connection to Endgame.”, He concluded.

In turn, his brother, Ryan, mentioned that “yeah, and I think … based on that, there is much more, and this is not the end of the Eternals story, and we will get to explore these things … But explore everything in a movie, as Kaz said, there is already a lot here”, He added.

Source: The Direct