Wrist tendonitis: symptoms, causes and treatments

Last update: December 22, 2021

Wrist tendonitis is secondary to a inflammatory, chronic and degenerative process of the fibrous structure (tendon) that joins the muscle with the bone. There are several tendons that make up the wrist and several may be affected at the same time.

The injury usually occurs where the tendon crosses another or over a bony prominence. It manifests as pain and tenderness around the wrist that can evolve in the long term.

Wrist anatomy

It is called wrist to the area between the forearm and the hand. From the point of view osseous It contains the distal part of the forearm bones (radius and ulna) and the initial part of the carpal bones that join them.

There are multiple joints that occur between the bones in this area. Many more are the ligaments that are responsible for joining the bones with the muscles, giving stability and mobility.

On the wrist, tendons connect the muscles of the forearm to the bones of the hand and fingers, sliding. These tendons are classified into two categories: flexors and extensors.

In addition, the tendons are surrounded by a sheath that is covered inside by synovial tissue. Between the sheath and the tendon is the synovial fluid, which allows tendon gliding. Pathological inflammation occurs not only directly in the tendon, but also in this area.

The wrist is the seat of various pains. The one that derives from tendonitis tends to become chronic.

What is wrist tendonitis?

Wrist tendinitis is considered a chronic and degenerative pathology, since symptoms do not become apparent until a significant period of time has elapsed. They are more frequent in the right hand, because it is the dominant or skilled hand in most of the population. The average age of diagnosis is between the fifth and sixth decade of life.

There are different variants of wrist tendonitis. These include de Quervain’s tenosynovitis, intersection syndrome, and sixth compartment syndrome.

De Quervain’s tenosynovitis is the most frequently diagnosed. This variant of wrist tendonitis is a stenosing (ie, constrictive) tenosynovitis of the tendon sheaths of the thumb extensors on the lateral aspect of the wrist. It manifests with pain and functional limitation of the big toe.

Tendinitis, tenosynovitis, or peritendinitis?

By definition, tendinitis is the inflammatory and degenerative process of the tendon, while tenosynovitis refers to inflammation of the sheath of synovial tissue that lines the tendons. Peritendinitis, finally, is the inflammatory process that occurs right at the intersection of the muscle with the tendon.

The causes are associated with the use of the joint

The causes of wrist tendonitis are diverse, but they are based on the loss of elasticity of the tendon due to aging (and the consequent loss of collagen) and the excessive use of the joints, in conjunction with mechanical load.

Mechanical loading refers to the combination of heavy use with repetitive movements and the strength and position of the wrist. In conclusion, any action that puts repeated and prolonged stress on the muscles and tendons can cause it.

Wrist tendonitis is part of the occupational medicine pathologies. The prevalence of hand and wrist pathologies in manual workers is considered to be up to Four. Five %.

In the workplace it is caused by repetitive manual movements, such as the use of a typewriter, a computer or a cell phone. The use of equipment that involves straining between the thumb and index finger is also the origin of the disorder.

Symptoms of wrist tendonitis

The cardinal symptom of wrist tendonitis is severe pain around the area when moving or holding objects. If the causative factor persists over time, symptoms progress to persistent pain even with rest.

The following signs can be added:

Sensitivity.

Swelling.

Redness

Local heat.

Tingle.

In the beginning, symptoms subside or improve with stopping repetitive movement or during rest. However, in the long term the pain is persistent.

Requires medical evaluation

For any symptoms of wrist tendonitis you should see a doctor who specializes in the locomotor system, that is, a traumatologist or orthopedist. The professional will make the diagnosis through questioning and physical examination.

At the time of consultation, stiffness of the joint, swelling and pain on mobility and palpation are usually evident.

The diagnosis is basically clinical. However, in some cases a soft tissue ultrasound or MRI is ordered to more accurately assess the affected tendon and the extent of inflammation. A wrist radiograph is used to rule out bone injury in trauma.

Treatment of wrist tendonitis

The resolution of wrist tendonitis will depend on its severity. It always starts with conservative and non-invasive medical treatment.

This approach consists of the following:

Joint rest.

Use of immobilization for 3 weeks.

Prescription of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Physical rehabilitation exercises.

In very painful cases Cortisone injections or anesthetics can be considered. When the conservative approach does not help to resolve the symptoms, it is passed to surgical treatment.

Immobilization in this treatment may be indicated for up to 3 weeks.

Some more tips

To avoid relapses of wrist tendonitis, the most important recommendation is to modify the activity that appears to be the source of the problem. If, in any case, extensive use of the hands is required on a daily basis, it is recommended to change the resting position or use a wrist strap.

In addition, exercises to stretch and warm up the muscles and tendons should be performed before engaging in any physical exercise. Local ice to decrease inflammation may help.

