If you are a fan of Halo, you will not want to miss the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Limited Edition unboxing and discover the surprises that this version of the console brings. A YouTuber has shared what could be the first unboxing of the new console that will be launched on November 15. This special, limited version of the console was first announced in August. This announcement also included the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller.

The limited edition Halo console not only celebrates the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, but also the 20 years of the franchise. To pay tribute to the series, the console features dark metallic panels and iridium gold accents. The console also features a custom star pattern, viewed from the Zeta Halo surface, while its top vent is Cortana blue. But the unboxing of Halo Infinite’s Xbox Series X Limited Edition has more surprises.

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Limited Edition Unboxing

The YouTuber HugoTheKing077 has shared a detailed image in the unboxing of the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Limited Edition, showing the unique features of the Xbox. The console design is as eye-catching as expected, but also includes additional Halo details. At minute 14:11 of the video, HugoTheKing reveals the custom Halo sounds heard when you turn on the console, while another video by HugoTheKing077 shows another custom sound for the disc ejection (minute 10:12).

Microsoft is giving away $ 100 to some users that they will be able to spend on their Xbox

The unboxing of the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Limited Edition shows just how impressive the console is. And many will be left with many desires to be able to buy it. Halo Infinite will become one of the most important releases of the year, and its developer, 343 Industries, plans to supplement its launch with subsequent content.