Today is a very special day for Blasphemous and for which it is worth replaying the great work of The Game Kitchen, since all those who have the game will be able to download a new free update with the name of Wounds of eventide, which in turn will be the third and last one you will receive.

The most important novelty is that it will include the final chapter of the adventure, which at the same time will leave us with new levels, awesome final bosses, secrets to discover and another series of surprises that will be the ones that will give rise to the sequel that is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

In the presentation trailer of Wounds of eventide You have a preview of everything that will await you in this update that can be obtained in its versions for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A good way to put an end to this action adventure and 2D platforms in the form of metroidvania that throughout this time has been receiving new game modes and other levels of difficulty.

In addition, taking advantage of the celebration of Christmas, Blasphemous will temporarily reduce its price in its PC version from 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon, going to cost 5.50 euros, which is a 75% discount. In the event that you cannot get hold of it, from December 10 to 13 it will continue to be on sale, although in that case it may be yours for 6.24 euros instead of the usual 24.99 euros.