In recent months it was announced that the European Commission approved legislation that would oblige all phone manufacturers that sell in European markets to use only USB-C charging ports on their smartphones. This would force firms like Apple to abide by the new standard with their iPhones if they wish to continue capitalizing on sales in various European countries.

Although those from Cupertino have argued that the nomra is a brake in terms of innovation, the truth is that they have until 2024 to justify their offer or find a way that does not force them to modify their devices.

All set to force Apple to use USB-C on its iPhones

Although we will have to wait to find what Apple’s response to this resolution will be, the reality is that the engineer Ken Pillonel, anticipated the events and created the world’s first “iPhone USB-C”.

The alteration to the smartphone that replaces the Lightning connection with the USB-C port was unveiled last month and has now gone up for auction with particular success.

During this week, a new video was released detailing the design process of this altered iPhone, while the robotics engineer announced that his creation would be auctioned.

Pillonel says the modified iPhone has been seen by “more than a million people” and describes it as a “true collector’s item for any Apple fanatic.”

Over $ 86,000 for iPhone USB-C

As promised, during the first hours of this Thursday the modified iPhone appeared on the list yourBastas of eBay platform in which it reached an offer that exceeds 86,100 dollars (about 1,793,264 Mexican pesos).

The figure reveals the interest and although there are those who are willing to pay the sum, the truth is that there are some stipulations within the auction around the guarantees.

EBay auction capture

Pillonel requires bidders to agree to agree that they will not restore, update or erase the device, will not use it as their daily driver, and will not open the device case.

“I guarantee that the phone will work when you receive it, but if you do not follow the aforementioned guidelines, you are on your own,” he wrote while clarifying “basically, you can do whatever you want with it, but do not expect anything from me if you break something. It’s just a prototype.

And you, would you pay that much for the first iPhone USB-C not certified by Apple?