The real estate market is fatal. If you are looking for a house for rent, surely you have found apartments that blush to think that someone can live there.

This problem is especially important in large capitals, reaching the limit in places like Tokyo, a mega-city in which more than 14 million people live.





There in Japan Ikea It has been proposed to show us that you can live comfortably in an apartment of only 10 square meters, renting this space so reduced until January 15, 2023 for 99 yen, or what is the same at the exchange rate, 77 euro cents per month.





The apartment, located in the lively Shinjuku district, it has two levels. In the lower part, we find the living area, the kitchen and the bathroom. And at the top, accessed by a ladder, is the bed and a small storage cabinet.





To furnish it and make it habitable, Ikea Japan has opted for furniture with minimalist, modular and multifunctional lines, so that they can fit in this small space.

For example, Ikea has lengthened the shelves to the ceiling, taking advantage of the IVAR storage system, covering one of the walls. The sofa is foldable, and serves as a second bed in case you have to receive guests at home. And many of the furniture have wheels, to be able to move them depending on the needs of each moment.





The rental of this apartment is part of a campaign launched by Ikea Japan called ‘Tiny Homes’ to demonstrate that it is possible to live in a mini house thanks to the functionality and adaptability of its furniture and accessories.

