Netflix series Heading to hell it focuses on the primal fear of death. But it does it from a different and fresh point of view, which makes it especially terrifying. Have you ever wondered what would happen if you knew when and in what way you are going to die? Yeon Sang-ho’s series (Train to Busan) poses it not as a philosophical question, but as a terrifying horror scene. And that is its greatest strength.

But it also does so from the fact that the certainty of how and when its characters will lose their lives, becomes part of a large-scale social event. It is no longer an individual prediction, but an entire city under siege by a primitive terror that is impossible to understand immediately. Death turned into supernatural creatures traversing Seoul to murder before the horrified eyes of passersby.

The premise of the show raises the fact of fear mixed with survival instinct. In addition, it is supported by the possibility of sustaining the inexplicable from the perception of the violent. What happens when everyone you love is part of your life and you know will die? Heading to hell then reaches a colossal scale, a tragedy with supernatural overtones that it encompasses the world with nightmarish rapidity.

‘Heading to hell’ and the invisible terror

In its six chapters, Heading to hell bases its effectiveness on building an apocalyptic scenario that happens progressively. As events of a violent, brutal and inexplicable nature cut through unsuspecting Seoul, the characters face their own disbelief and questions.

The combination is unsettling and effective. The South Korean city, with its ultra modern and radiant air, it is the unlikely setting of an almost mythological circumstance. With hundreds of thousands of mobile phones recording events and gory scenes going viral, it is also a cultural fact.

Heading to Hell make brilliant decisions when reflecting on reactions to inevitable and necessarily deadly events. In the same way as if it were a Tsunami or a violent earthquake, the appearance of murderous entities awakens an essential terror. It spreads as an infection, creates the feeling that the whole world will succumb to violence.

Yeon Sang-ho, who in Busan Train exploited the human side of a zombie epidemic, achieves with Heading to Hell something similar. But whether it’s because it’s an episodic format or because the story is more powerful, the result is more effective. Heading to Hell is not only terrifying, but it plays with the codes of horror movies to create a violent perception of the human.

Hell awaits and maybe it’s more human than it seems

Death lurks, but also immediate and future victims. The scene of a city under siege from man’s oldest enemy turns to pure horror. Hate and love, street fighting consume the survivors. And that’s when the series achieves its best moments, the most fearsome and perhaps milestones in similar stories.

As civilization falls and the horrors of hell unleashed in a modern city, the main focus of the series remains one. How to face one’s own mortality, how to assume the transience of life, the fall of any hope, the conception of the destruction of everything known?

Heading to hell it does not provide simple answers. Nor does he try. But it leaves the viewer with the main connotation about the terrifying. Life as you know it can collapse from one moment to the next. And that certainty – which throbs under the codes of horror cinema that Yeon Sang-ho skillfully uses – is more violent than any other.