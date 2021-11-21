Sleep metrics are among the most reviewed and attractive to users, therefore, Fitbit launched the “Sleep Animals” feature that compares our sleep cycle to a animal. This is the way Fitbit to encourage us to improve our sleep metrics and therefore our health.

Fitbit Charge 5: a very complete smartband for less than 4,400 pesos

Fitbit and its “Sleep Animals”

Fitbit has chosen 6 animals that will represent our sleep metrics. In accordance with 9To5Google, depending on your sleep characteristics, Fitbit will show you the animal that represents you.

A turtle if it takes you a long time to sleep, a parrot if you move a lot when sleeping, a hedgehog if you are a light sleeper, a giraffe if you sleep a short time, a dolphin if you wake up several times during the night and a bear if you sleep well in general.

Photo: 9To5Google

These are just some of the descriptions it offers you Fitbit with “Sleep Animals”. In its metrics, in addition to offering you a more complete description of your sleep cycle along with the image of your animal, it also shows you some suggestions to improve it.

When will it be available?

“Sleep Animals” by Fitbit It is a premium feature and is in its beta phase so only some users with a premium subscription can already find it.

If you are a premium user, go to the app Fitbit, to your account and check if you have a card between the daily score and the upper bar of the graph, if you have one, click on it to show you each animal and its description.

According to your sleep cycle, what animal would you be Find out with Fitbit’s “Sleep Animals” and improve your metrics.