During our childhood, many and many of us received gifts that filled us with joy and fun. Surely you still fondly remember the illusion you felt when opening a package, as well as the hugs and words of love that they gave you when you received it.

And in essence, gifts are an act of kindness. By giving them, we express to the other that they are important and we care about their well-being and happiness. Now, it is likely that, as adults, we are the ones who replicate this action of affection, but what would you think if I told you that it is possible to expand this affection to the most vulnerable children in Mexico by giving them the most valuable gift by supporting their education?

In our country many girls and boys have suffered important effects on their academic training. The pandemic has caused great inequalities in access to education, so far it is estimated that almost ten million students have an educational gap of two years and it is expected that almost 700 thousand girls, boys and adolescents will add to the overwhelming figures of the school dropout.

Without any intervention, the outlook for them is hopeless. They need all the help possible to continue with their studies and, therefore, at Save the Children we organize a fundraising campaign called # ElRegaloMásValioso to promote programs that allow them to have a quality education.

With the money collected we want to improve the infrastructure of Yucatecan schools so that their facilities are safer and more hygienic, since many of them do not have access to drinking water and their bathrooms require plumbing, masonry and electricity services; In this way, we would benefit 3,695 girls and boys from the entity.

However, this is just one of the eight initiatives that you could give away, we have also designed early childhood care programs, equipment for school libraries, education with gender equality, workshops for teachers, as well as books and school kits.

Learn more at: www.savethechildren.mx

Josefina Menéndez is the general director of Save the Children

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.