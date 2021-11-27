Mortal Kombat always surprised by adding characters based on famous franchises. But would Keanu Reeves like to see Neo or John Wick added?

Mortal Kombat He added several iconic characters in his latest installments. In this way, players have been able to enjoy figures like RoboCop, Rambo, Spawn or Terminator, to mention just a few examples. Unsurprisingly, some fans have already begun to fantasize that Neo from The Matrix or John Wick might one day be available. But what did Keanu Reeves say about it?

Although many fans want to play with Neo from the Matrix and John Wick in Mortal KombatKeanu Reeves is not very happy with this possible idea. According to the actor, who plays both characters on the big screen, he would not like these two action movie heroes to come up against Scorpion and company. This was confirmed in an interview with Esquire.

He doesn’t want them in Mortal Kombat

“If it were up to me, this collaboration would never happen”Keanu Reeves commented. “Mortal Kombat is amazing in many ways. But I think, you know, Neo… John Wick… they are something different ”, Hill. Unfortunately, the interpreter is not in favor of the famous video game adding these two characters. Along the same lines, it is important to remember that Ed Boom, head of NetherRealm, commented in 2019 that he would have loved to add the two characters played by the actor to Mortal Kombat 11. However, he never revealed the reasons why this crossover never happened.

The truth is that very soon Matrix will be back with his fourth installment, which again stars Keanu Reeves. In addition to him, this franchise has faces that are very familiar and loved by the fans. Like, for example, that of Carrie-Anne Moss. On this occasion, the direction was only in charge of Lana Wachowksi; her sister, Lilly, preferred to step aside and take a break (since she was part of many projects and faced the death of her parents).

Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22, 2021