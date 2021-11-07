The director of the first Harry Potter movie talked about restarting the franchise. In addition, the creator referred to the wave of reboots in Hollywood.

Hollywood seems to be going through a creative crisis. There are fewer and fewer original ideas and more and more recycling. The latter are known as reboot, which is nothing more than taking something that already exists and restarting it. The cult films and recognized sagas are the main focus of this trend. Within this rating of first-rate cinema, it could enter Harry Potter.

However, the director of the first film (The Philosopher’s Stone), Chris Columbus directly criticized all this. In this way, it would be almost ruled out that the young wizard’s universe had a reset. What can happen, and in fact does happen, is that more and more films are released attached to the central plot.

Given the controversy of whether or not to support the reboot, this said Columbus, being very punctual and firm in each of his statements.

“I can’t answer the first one… I don’t know. In this version of Hollywood we live in, everyone is redoing everything and restarting everything. I mean, a Home Alone reboot is going to come out. What’s the point of that? The movie exists, let’s live with the movie that existed. It makes no sense that we remake The Wizard of OzIt doesn’t make sense for any of us to remake the classic movies. Do something original, because we need more original material. So it doesn’t make sense«Said the filmmaker.

Now, although it is not a reboot, the franchise will continue with its trilogy of spin-offs, Fantastic Animals, which will premiere its third installment, Dumbledore’s Secrets. This tape will hit theaters on April 15, 2022.

Source: Collider