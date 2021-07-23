The Coalition is preparing to use the Unreal Engine 5 in all its future titles. As a result of this, the company has recently presented a demo using the engine, called Alpha Point, at this year’s GDC. Although the demo in question has not been shown publicly, we have been able to see some images and receive some very interesting technical data.

Among all the information shared, one of the most interesting facts is that would fit an entire Xbox 360 character in the tabs of a Unreal Engine 5 character.

An employee of The Coalition confirms the development of a new IP

This information was shared by Colin Penty, the company’s technical art director, who has commented that most of the demo assets are made up of between 300,000 and 500,000 triangles, which translates into 15 times more polygons than used in Gears 5.

Later, Penty highlighted the enormous polygon that the hair of the characters created with Unreal Engine 5 shows:

A funny fact that I was thinking about, about the tabs being made up of 3,500 triangles, is that that’s pretty much the polygon budget of an entire Xbox 360 character, now contained within the tabs of one of these characters ».

This is undoubtedly the most curious fact, which illustrates the enormous leap in power that we have experienced in these last two generations. We look forward to The Coalition being able to teach us what it has learned about the new Epic Games engine as soon as possible.