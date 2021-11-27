At some point in their career, at least one-third of physicians suffer from personal health problems such as injury, aging, or physical illness. As well as mental, they reduce their ability to function properly and practice medicine safely.

In most, the impairment is amenable to intervention, treatment, recovery, or resolution. However, some conditions, particularly depression, may be overrepresented in the medical profession. Little recognized, stigmatized and little treated, which can have fatal consequences.

The WorryTree app

The application WorryTree aims to help you control your worries wherever you are.

You can use the application to record whatever worries you. I use cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques to help notice and challenge your concerns. It can also help you create an action plan to handle concerns.

Anxiety is characterized by constant worry

Anxiety is characterized by the constant worries that different areas of life could cause us: work, family and love relationships, among others. This application, available for Android devices, is a tool to record these sensations and find solutions in the moment.

In it, the user is offered a series of questions such as: what are you worrying about now? Is it a concern that can be resolved or is it something you have no control over? After this short interview, it is proposed to make an action plan to resolve the situation and find ways to distract yourself from those thoughts.

You can also classify your concerns to record a pattern over time. The app will present you with reminders to work on your action plan to overcome your worries.

‘Worry Tree has been designed to work alongside your therapy sessions if you are working with a cognitive behavioral therapist.’

The causes of medical work stress

The causes of work stress can vary by medical discipline: family practitioners may face increased demands for primary care along with reduced resources, while emergency physicians and oncologists may experience elements of post-traumatic stress.

Additionally, clinicians who face complaints, often perceived as embarrassing catastrophic personal events, are at significantly increased risk for depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

In primary care, 30-50% of cases are reported to be missed, and screening can be helpful only when a depressive disorder is suspected and in high-risk populations.

Considering that only about 35% of physicians have a regular source of medical care, it is not surprising that depression is less recognized in this population compared to other professional groups.

