Given the express concern of the World Health Organization (WHO) for public overreaction to the appearance of the Omicron variant in several countries, Forbes Mexico came to the expert voice of the infectologist Alejandro Macías to dispel some doubts and obtain some recommendations.

For those who do not remember, Dr. Alejandro Macías is known for having been the “Influenza Czar” during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term and he is currently in charge of the Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Area of ​​the Department of Medicine and Nutrition of the University of Guanajuato.

In order to shed some light on the arrival of the Ómicron variant in Mexico, Macías, who also works as a Level 2 national researcher at Conacyt and as an academic at the National Academy of Medicine, said exclusively for Forbes Mexico that “The situation is ‘worrying’, since the World Health Organization does not qualify any variant in this way and there are thousands of them.”

Along these lines, he added that “the WHO had only mentioned four variants of concern. So the Omicron is the fifth and this is so when a variant gives indications that it may escape immunity and re-infect on one side or infect more easily on the other, therefore it is considered a variant of concern. And this is what seems to be happening in Africa ”.

On the other hand, the doctor confided that “this variant is doing something that none of the previous ones had done, which is apparently, already on the ground, is replacing the Delta variant and doing the opposite of all the (previous) variants. The previous ones, when the Delta variant entered, they disappeared and now I would point out that the Ómicron has advantages over the Delta ”.

Going deeper, the scientist indicated that “although in Mexico and some other countries they are leaving the peak of the Delta, and we believed that this protected us against other variants, if what is happening in Africa happens in other countries, it will mean that the The fact that we have immunity against the Delta variant is not going to protect us 100% ”, against Ómicron.

Due to the relevance of the situation, Macías did not skimp on recommendations, holding that the situation “would not change in terms of what is being done, first, the message has to be the same: this epidemic has not ended and he still needs people who can do work from home to do so, in addition to avoiding riots and crowds ”.

Macías also stated that “it is recommended to continue using correctly the mask, from the bridge of the nose to the base of the chin and that closed spaces are ventilated. All this continues regardless of whether what persists is the Delta variant or between the Omicron, and of course to get vaccinated as soon as it touches and with the vaccine that touches ”.

Finally, the learned explained that in “The following weeks will have to clarify things regarding the Omicron variant, above all, how much ‘escapes’ vaccination or how much does it ‘evade’ inoculation or the immunity of those who have already been infected; how severe are the paintings it produces; If it could spread all over the world or in several countries and if it will be able to do outside of Africa what it is doing there, which is to replace the Delta variant. We are still going to need patience to know that ”, he concluded.

* This note was originally published on December 2, 2021.

