On Twitter, a video circulates of a user who, having bought a package of Medias Nights Bimbo, has found a worm embedded in the bread.

This video was published on December 4 on the user’s account @_RubenHerrera, which relates that his sister had the intention of preparing a Hot Dog for him and, when analyzing the bread of his Half Nights, he found a “surprise”.

In this way, the user @_RubenHerrera reported a very peculiar case that jeopardizes the quality of one of Bimbo’s most popular products. On his Twitter account, this is what he wrote:

“I never upload these types of posts but this time I had to. Beware of #Midnights from @BimboMx! Today my sister was going to prepare a hot dog and this came out … Gross! It was really unpleasant and I suppose dangerous for his health. #Bimbo“.

I never upload these types of posts but this time I had to. Beware of #Midnights from @BimboMx! Today my sister was going to prepare a hot dog and this came out …? Gross! It was really unpleasant and I suppose dangerous for his health. #Bimbo pic.twitter.com/YQ5fzbGLRw – ????? ??????? (@_RubenHerrera) December 5, 2021

The brand’s response was swift, promising to follow up on the case reported by the Internet user. As we can see it, it is a very delicate matter and a serious offense towards a consumer.

The data requested is for registration only. You can check our privacy notice at: https://t.co/SRKJ6re1ru – Bimbo Mexico (@BimboMx) December 7, 2021

