LaSalud.mx .-The School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey and APEC Hospital de la Ceguera, joined forces to provide relevant and valuable information for the academic training of the medical community around visual health in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Worldwide it is estimated that around 1.3 billion people have some type of visual damage. This according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO); and this number is expected to grow in the following years. 90% of people with visual disabilities are in developing countries.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) there are about 12 million Mexicans living with some visual impairment or disability in Mexico. In addition, there is a record of six main eye problems that affect Mexicans, including: refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, senile cataract, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and opacity in the cornea.

In Mexico, the cornea is the second most transplanted organ and for which there is a large number of patients on the waiting list with an annual lag according to data from the National Transplant Center (CENATRA). Other non-disabling ophthalmological diseases with high prevalence in our population, such as pterygium, do not have pharmacological treatment, making access to surgical removal inaccessible due to the cost involved.

Likewise, given the current panorama of the pandemic, patients have stopped attending their periodic eye examinations, a situation that can delay the diagnosis of reversible ophthalmological diseases, which, if not treated in time, can cause partial or partial vision loss. permanent blindness.

Faced with this situation, APEC Hospital de la Ceguera has been given the task for more than 100 years to offer high quality medical and surgical care with state-of-the-art equipment and technology for all those who need it, with the protocols of security necessary for the care of patients.

“The pandemic changed the world, and in the practice of ophthalmic surgery and consultation it has given us the opportunity to explore the use of telemedicine to reach more patients, such as those who lost their follow-up during the first year of the pandemic. , there are conditions that cannot wait for the contingency to end, such as glaucoma, retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy, which require specialized and timely care in order to preserve vision“Said the doctor Valeria Sánchez Huerta, general director of APEC, Hospital de la Ceguera.

For his part, the doctor Jorge Eugenio Valdez Garcia, Dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey commented: ” COVID-19 is a disease with multiple manifestations, including eye disease, hence the importance of treating them. At TecSalud we have provided scientific information about this topic to the medical community, either through seminars like this one or through scientific publications.“.

It is important to remember that ophthalmological infections can be present at any stage of life, even in newborns they can appear for different causes. But, although there are various conditions that damage the eyes, the most recurrent is conjunctivitis.

“The pandemic left us several lessons learned in all senses; In the health sector and especially to ophthalmologists, he showed us that we can do more than we imagined. In the Association to Avoid Blindness in Mexico IAP we are proud to work with educational institutions and civil organizations in favor of the health and well-being of society in general.”Said Sánchez Huerta.

Finally, it should be noted that the culture of prevention of visual health begins from childhood, children must be checked in their first weeks of birth, later when they start their school life, at the beginning of each stage and after 40 years it is very necessary an annual ophthalmological examination, as they increase the chances of presenting various eye diseases that can be disabling or cause blindness.

DZ