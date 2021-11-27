Technology advances in an amazing way and has been of great support in the field of health. What seemed impossible a few decades ago is now a reality. You can appreciate it in a simple way from mobile applications focused on your daily life to more concise aspects within your professional life. In this way, for the first time in history, a 3D printed eye implant was successfully realized.

This feat was accomplished by London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital and could be the start of a new revolution in Medicine. Its repercussions are very great and it is planned to continue on the same path to benefit more people.

First successful case registered in the world

Through a statement The institution noted that the first 3D printed eye implant was placed on Steve Verze, a 37-year-old engineer. For at least two decades he needed a prosthesis and as time passed his quality of life was lower.

This new process of 3d print Avoid the invasive process of shaping the eye socket. This can be so difficult for children who need general anesthesia to undergo it.

People use a prosthetic eye if the eye has not developed normally from birth, if there has been an accident with the eye that left it with scars, or if the eye had to be removed for some other reason. Typically they would wait four to five months for the process to start, but currently the wait is longer because there is a backlog after the crash. Instead, this new innovation can reduce waiting times.

Because each eye socket is unique, the current hand-painting process involves several steps in the manufacturing process and takes around six weeks to complete. On the other hand, with the 3D printed ocular implant the manufacturing time is cut in half.

Process to follow

The patient’s eye is scanned and the software draws a 3D model of the eye socket for the printer. It also scans your good eye to ensure an accurate match. The files are transferred to the 3D printer in Germany, where they are printed in two and a half hours, and the eye is then sent to an eye doctor for finishing, polishing and adjustment. The whole process takes just two to three weeks.

Professor Mandeep Sagoo, clinical lead at Moorfields Eye Hospital for the new prosthetic eye trial and professor of Ophthalmology and Ocular Oncology, said he was excited about the potential of this all-digital prosthetic eye.

Now that a successful case has been achieved, a clinical trial with more people is being prepared to provide solid evidence of the value of this new technology. He also noted that the new printed eye is more realistic than current alternatives, with clearer definition and true depth to the pupil.