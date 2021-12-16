League of Legends has one of the most acclaimed competitive eSports scenes in the industry and the 11th Worlds World Championship 2021 was a success. However, to ensure that all teams could travel to Worlds with their best players, the tour was toured through various cities from China to Reykjavik, Iceland that hosted the Mid-Season Invitational in May.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, in less than two months, the live audience had to be discarded and adjustments made to the Opening Ceremony. Thanks to tireless dedication and countless hours, another record-breaking year was accomplished.

Worlds 2021 kicked off with the Play-Ins phase on October 5 with LCK’s Hanwha Life Esports versus LPL’s LNG Esports, setting the stage for what would become an action-packed Worlds (and one that foreshadowed the showdown in Finals between LCK and LPL).

It should be mentioned that, during the Group phase, LCS Cloud9 had a heroic rise from 0-3 to second place in a group that was hands down the most competitive. As a result, the Play-Ins and Group phases of Worlds 2021 reached the highest audience in the West in the history of the Worlds tournament.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals were no exception either. T1, Gen.G, and DWG KIA may have beaten their opponents quickly in the quarterfinals (HLE, C9, MAD Lions, all 3-0), but Edward Gaming brought the tournament’s first five-game series against the champions of the MSI 2021, Royal Never Give Up. And so the long-awaited showdown between DK and T1 in the semifinals led to a heated best-of-five series, where DK was able to thwart the hopes of Faker and the T1 dynasty.

In the other bracket, there were confrontations between EDG and Gen.G in a series of five games, where for the first time in EDG history they reached the Worlds finals. In 121 games played during Worlds 2021, Silver Scrapes was heard four times when everything was decided during the knockout phase.

Even the Worlds Finals showdown between LCK’s DWG KIA and LPL’s Edward Gaming resulted in the first best-of-five series since 2016 and the second in Worlds history.