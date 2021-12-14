Great news for the entire World of Warships gaming community is that Wargaming, developer and publisher of the hit naval combat games, World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends, has revealed that it raised $ 129,757 for Save the Children via a 24-hour Christmas charity livestream.

Something that has caught our attention is that, this was a continuous collaboration of Wargaming with the humanitarian organization Save the Children, the event that took place on the official World of Warships Twitch channel was full of various activities that included drops on Twitch, fun challenges, special guests and games.

Funds were also raised from the sales of the Christmas charity package, which Wargaming matched dollar for dollar. The live broadcast brought together rare in-game ship auctions that audiences could participate in; along with interactive games, contests, and action-packed naval battles.

The event was hosted by the World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends team, who conducted various comic challenges, all in the name of charity. During the broadcast, World of Warships players directly donated more than $ 45,000, which, including charity packages, was matched by Wargaming with a matching donation.

Those who want to contribute to the grand total can still do so by purchasing the Christmas Benefit Pack which is still available in the World of Warships Premium Shop until December 20. This bundle includes a special patch and flag, combined with a group of camouflages to animate your fleet in World of Warships.

All proceeds from the sales will be donated to Save the Children. This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Wargaming and Save the Children, which has raised a total of $ 217,000 in Christmas charity events over the past 3 years.