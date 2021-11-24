These last few weeks have brought a barrage of positive news when it comes to the Xbox catalog. Since the arrival of new titles to the Xbox backward compatibility program, to others about new exclusive titles, today the possible arrival of a truly massive title.

The rumor that we bring you today has been expected for a long, long time by millions of players throughout the world, and that is World of Warcraft is coming to Xbox very soon. The most successful massively multiplayer in history has never been outside of Microsoft Windows and MacOS, unlike others like Final Fantasy XIV. It seems that now Blizzard would be looking to remedy that.

Xbox is evaluating its relationship with Activision

The rumor, which emerged on the popular portal Reddit (in a post now deleted), it included an alleged capture of the source code from the Xbox store, in which it was listed World of Warcraft: Complete Edition in the list of titles that will arrive soon, dated by December 9.

World of Warcraft is coming to Xbox very soon

This date coincides with the celebration of The Game Awards 2021, which suggests that the announcement of the arrival of World of Warcraft could be made at that event. However, as is always the case with this type of rumor, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt until the arrival of an official confirmation, or until next December 9, when we can get rid of doubts.