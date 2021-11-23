World of Warcraft finally on consoles? These details were leaked

World of warcraft became a phenomenon that transcended the gaming spectrum in the way it made legions of PC users spend more time coexisting in virtuality than in real life.

Launched in 2004, World of warcraft had such an impact on nerdy culture that it even featured an episode in South Park focused specifically on him, so that various PC gaming tropes were exposed to the most general audiences.

Despite having arrived more than 15 years ago, the game is still alive thanks to the expansions that arrive constantly (the last one is Shadowlands and dates from 2020), but in all that time the console users have never had a chance to see first-hand why this title is so important to the industry.

And despite the fact that throughout those more than three decades, the rumors that the game will come to consoles have been present, now there are indications that such a scenario may be reality sooner than we expect.

According to information posted on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit and later on ResetEra, in the code section upcoming Xbox releases the record of World of warcraft along with the note “Complete edition”, which suggests that console users They will receive a version that will include all the expansions released to date.

A detail of interest is that the record had the next set as the launch date December 9, which is the day on which the 2021 edition of The Game Awards.

The original post on Reddit has already been removed, but on ResetEra the screenshots persist.

Community feedback is mostly related to what a reveal of this caliber at The Game Awards 2021 would be bad strategy by the publisher Activision Blizzard, as it would take place just when it is submerged in controversy over allegations of sexual harassment and when employees demand the departure of their CEO Bobby kotick.