Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 28, 2021

City / Town, Country; Wednesday weather condition; Wednesday maximum temperature (F); Wednesday minimum temperature (F); Thursday weather condition; Thursday maximum temperature (F); Thursday minimum temperature (F); direction of the Wind Thursday; Wind Speed ​​Thursday (MPH); Humidity Thursday (%); Chance of Precipitation Thursday (%); UV Index Thursday.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Clearing; 83; 75; Partly sunny; 84; 75; SW; 8; 81%; 44%; 11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Clouds and sun; 113; 91; Foggy and warm sun; 110; 91; W; 10; 32%; 0%; 12

Aleppo, Syria; Sunny and warmer; 102; 70; Sunny and warm; 102; 77; WNW; 9; 18%; 0%; 11

Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Windy later; 70; 57; A few showers; 67; 57; SW; 19; 66%; 80%; 7

Anchorage, United States; Variable cloud cover; 65; 53; Sun and clouds; 64; 53; W; 8; 66%; 44%; 2

Algiers, Algeria; Partial sun; 80; 77; Partly sunny; 84; 77; SE; 8; 65%; 1%; 11

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Plenty of sunshine; 103; 79; An isolated thunderstorm; 93; 79; NW; 11; 35%; 53%; 10

Astana, Kazakhstan; Some sun; 77; 59; Partly cloudy; 75; 49; NE; 8; 53%; 18%; 3

Asunción, Paraguay; Sunny and breezy; 63; 35; Sunny, but cool; 58; 36; SE; 5; 51%; 0%; 5

Athens, Greece; Hot and sunny; 99; 81; Hot and sunny; 102; 83; N; 9; 24%; 0%; 10

Auckland, New Zealand; Partly sunny; 57; 49; A few showers; 62; 51; NNE; 6; 85%; 67%; 3

Baghdad, Iraq; A little cooler; 111; 88; Hazy sunshine; 112; 87; W; 12; 16%; 0%; 11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; Clouds and sun; 93; 74; Clouds and sun; 94; 75; SSW; 7; 54%; 44%; 7

Bangkok, Thailand; An isolated thunderstorm; 93; 79; Showers later; 90; 79; WSW; 8; 75%; 100%; 6

Barcelona, ​​Spain; With an early wind; 81; 69; Sunny; 82; 71; SSW; 8; 67%; 3%; 9

Beijing, China; A few storms; 84; 75; Morning rain; 81; 73; E; 9; 83%; 96%; 3

Belgrade, Serbia; Very hot; 101; 74; Sunny and warm; 92; 73; ENE; 6; 48%; 3%; 8

Bengaluru, India; Mostly cloudy; 81; 67; Mostly cloudy; 80; 68; W; 14; 67%; 44%; 7

Berlin, Germany; An isolated storm; 76; 65; Clouds and sun; 73; 60; WNW; 13; 52%; 41%; 7

Bogotá, Colombia; An isolated storm; 65; 52; Clouds and sun; 66; 50; SE; 8; 68%; 44%; 12

Brasilia, Brazil; Sunshine; 84; 49; Nice, sunny; 76; 48; S; 8; 43%; 3%; 7

Bratislava, Slovakia; Thunderstorms; 91; 66; An isolated thunderstorm; 86; 66; WSW; 8; 50%; 55%; 8

Brussels, Belgium; Clouds and sun; 69; 55; A few showers; 67; 55; SW; 10; 64%; 66%; 6

Bucharest, Romania; Very hot; 100; 68; Very hot; 100; 71; N; 7; 42%; 2%; 9

Budapest, Hungary; Clouds and sun; 96; 66; Sunny and pleasant; 88; 65; NNE; 7; 46%; 3%; 8

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Clouds and sun, cool; 51; 32; Clear and sunny; 54; 35; N; 7; 65%; 1%; 3

Busan, South Korea; Partly sunny; 90; 75; Clouds and sun, warm; 92; 77; WSW; 6; 58%; 8%; 10

Bujumbura, Burundi; Clouds and sun; 90; 65; Clouds and sun; 85; 65; NE; 7; 33%; 18%; 5

Kolkata, India; An isolated thunderstorm; 86; 80; Thunderstorms; 81; 80; SSW; 8; 91%; 95%; 3

Caracas, Venezuela; An isolated storm; 82; 66; An isolated storm; 79; 67; S; ​​5; 71%; 63%; 10

Chennai, India; Clearing; 97; 79; Clouds and sun, warm; 99; 82; SSW; 10; 52%; 30%; 10

Chicago, United States; Clouds and sun, wet; 88; 73; An isolated thunderstorm; 84; 66; N; 13; 82%; 51%; 4

Mexico City, Mexico; An isolated storm; 77; 57; An isolated storm; 73; 57; N; 7; 51%; 78%; 13

Cape Town, South Africa; Clearing; 59; 53; Rain and drizzle; 60; 46; N; 8; 75%; 70%; 1

Colombo, Sri Lanka; A shower or two; 86; 78; Showers; 87; 81; SW; 8; 72%; 81%; 11

Copenhagen, Denmark; An isolated thunderstorm; 72; 60; Showers; 68; 58; WSW; 15; 57%; 86%; 5

Dhaka, Bangladesh; An isolated storm; 90; 80; An isolated storm; 84; 79; ESE; 14; 84%; 80%; 3

Dakar, Senegal; Partly sunny; 88; 79; Clouds and sun; 86; 79; WSW; 4; 71%; 44%; 12

Dallas, United States; Thunderstorms; 98; 82; Partly sunny; 97; 80; SSE; 6; 50%; 21%; 11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Clouds and sun; 83; 68; Later windy; 86; 68; SSE; 16; 65%; 26%; 9

Denver, United States; Partly sunny; 99; 67; Partly sunny; 97; 67; SSE; 6; 25%; 7%; 11

Dili, East Timor; Partly sunny; 94; 70; Plenty of sun; 90; 72; SSE; 5; 59%; 8%; 8

Dublin, Ireland; Thunderstorms; 61; 49; Showers; 63; 52; W; 16; 75%; 84%; 3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Mostly sunny; 100; 75; Sunny and warm; 98; 73; NE; 6; 17%; 3%; 10

Cairo, Egypt; Sunny and warmer; 99; 76; Sunny and hot; 100; 77; NNW; 8; 31%; 0%; 11

Yerevan, Armenia; Thunderstorms; 85; 68; Several hours of sunshine; 80; 64; NE; 4; 44%; 32%; 10

Istanbul, Turkey; Plenty of sun; 95; 76; Clear, sunny; 92; 70; ENE; 10; 50%; 0%; 9

Stockholm, Sweden; A shower or two; 71; 60; A shower or two; 73; 55; WSW; 9; 67%; 83%; 4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Some sun; 78; 72; Clouds and sun; 79; 70; NE; 9; 76%; 25%; 5

Hanoi, Vietnam; An isolated storm; 95; 83; An isolated storm; 92; 81; SE; 5; 76%; 83%; 7

Harare, Zimbabwe; Sunny; 66; 43; Sunshine, some clouds; 71; 47; E; 4; 44%; 1%; 6

Helsinki, Finland; A shower or two; 73; 64; A shower or two; 73; 61; SW; 17; 75%; 85%; 4

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; A couple of storms; 88; 77; Early showers; 88; 78; WSW; 14; 81%; 80%; 6

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; An isolated storm; 94; 85; An isolated storm; 88; 82; SSW; 6; 82%; 84%; 4

Honolulu, United States; A few showers; 87; 77; A few showers; 88; 77; ENE; 15; 58%; 70%; 6

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Cloudy; 88; 72; An isolated thunderstorm; 85; 75; W; 9; 63%; 57%; 11

Islamabad, Pakistan; Rain; 84; 76; Rain; 87; 76; E; 8; 78%; 67%; 5

Khartoum, Sudan; Turning cloudy; 96; 80; Clouds and sun; 99; 82; S; 12; 37%; 34%; 10

Johannesburg, South Africa; Clear and sunny; 61; 40; Clear and sunny; 64; 41; S; 7; 31%; 0%; 5

Kabul, Afghanistan; Very hot; 107; 70; A little cooler; 97; 68; NNE; 6; 28%; 11%; 12

Karachi, Pakistan; Gusty breezes; 89; 82; Gusty breezes; 91; 84; WSW; 19; 68%; 54%; 4

Kathmandu, Nepal; Thunderstorms; 84; 70; Thunderstorms; 83; 69; W; 5; 84%; 87%; 5

Kiev, Ukraine; Sunny; 88; 64; An isolated thunderstorm; 89; 66; WNW; 7; 68%; 77%; 6

Kingston, Jamaica; An isolated storm; 88; 80; An isolated storm; 89; 80; ENE; 16; 62%; 65%; 13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Clouds and sun; 88; 67; Variable cloudiness; 90; 70; SW; 6; 50%; 9%; 9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; An isolated storm; 92; 77; Clouds and sun; 89; 78; ENE; 5; 69%; 55%; 8

Havana, Cuba; Clouds and sun; 88; 76; An isolated storm; 87; 76; E; 9; 69%; 44%; 11

La Paz, Bolivia; Partly sunny; 55; 30; Partly sunny; 58; 28; E; 10; 35%; 21%; 8

Lagos, Nigeria; Showers; 89; 76; Partly cloudy; 85; 77; SW; 9; 73%; 44%; 6

Lima, Peru; Clouds and sun; 65; 62; Clearing; 65; 62; S; 8; 76%; 6%; 7

Lisbon, Portugal; Pleasant, sunny; 84; 63; Sunny and pleasant; 80; 65; NNW; 9; 55%; 0%; 10

London, United Kingdom; Thunderstorms; 69; 55; Clouds and sun; 70; 57; SW; 15; 54%; 78%; 7

Los Angeles, United States; Sunny; 83; 65; Mostly sunny; 85; 65; S; 6; 55%; 0%; 11

Luanda, Angola; Plenty of sun; 79; 67; Sunny and pleasant; 79; 68; S; 7; 70%; 2%; 8

Madrid, Spain; Hot and sunny; 96; 71; Hot and sunny; 97; 70; WSW; 6; 34%; 0%; 10

Male, Maldives; Short showers; 86; 80; Showers around; 90; 84; W; 8; 61%; 81%; 5

Manaus, Brazil; Partly sunny; 91; 77; Showers around; 89; 77; NNE; 4; 72%; 85%; 10

Manila, Philippines; Some storms; 83; 79; Some storms; 84; 80; WSW; 11; 86%; 82%; 5

Melbourne, Australia; A few showers; 54; 39; Warm; 59; 47; NNE; 14; 66%; 27%; 3

Miami, United States; Powerful storms; 89; 79; A few showers; 88; 80; SSW; 7; 73%; 80%; 11

Minsk, Belarus; Clouds and sun, humid; 82; 64; An isolated storm; 82; 60; W; 6; 61%; 54%; 6

Mogadishu, Somalia; An isolated storm; 90; 75; An isolated storm; 84; 75; SSW; 14; 73%; 66%; 3

Montevideo, Uruguay; Windy; 48; 44; Sunny and cool; 50; 36; NNW; 9; 56%; 6%; 3

Montreal, Canada; Sunshine, some clouds; 74; 59; A couple of storms; 74; 60; ENE; 3; 58%; 94%; 3

Moscow, Russia; A few showers; 81; 63; Clouds and sun; 81; 66; WSW; 8; 63%; 42%; 4

Mumbai, India; A few showers; 86; 82; A few showers; 86; 80; WSW; 17; 85%; 85%; 5

Nairobi, Kenya; Mostly cloudy; 69; 54; Mostly cloudy; 70; 55; E; 7; 67%; 44%; 6

Nicosia, Cyprus; Hot and sunny; 101; 80; Hot and sunny; 100; 79; W; 8; 22%; 0%; 11

Novosibirsk, Russia; Clouds and sun; 73; 46; Sunny; 75; 56; SE; 5; 62%; 9%; 6

New Delhi, India; Rain; 84; 79; Showers around; 87; 79; SW; 6; 92%; 83%; 4

New York, United States; Clouds and sun; 82; 70; An isolated thunderstorm; 76; 71; S; 8; 79%; 84%; 3

Osaka, Japan; Partly sunny; 91; 78; Partly sunny; 90; 80; WSW; 7; 56%; 25%; 11

Oslo, Norway; Showers early; 69; 58; Some showers; 65; 57; NW; 5; 85%; 89%; 2

Ottawa, Canada; Warmer; 75; 56; A couple of storms; 72; 53; NNE; 6; 73%; 84%; 3

Pago Pago, American Samoa; A few showers; 83; 77; A few showers; 84; 78; E; 14; 78%; 72%; 6

Panama, Panama; Rain; 88; 76; Rain; 87; 77; NW; 6; 82%; 77%; 8

Paramaribo, Suriname; Heavy showers; 91; 73; Showers; 88; 74; E; 5; 79%; 69%; 11

Paris, France; Clouds and sun, warm; 72; 59; Clouds and sun; 74; 60; NNW; 8; 48%; 39%; 4

Perth, Australia; A few showers; 64; 54; Windy; 68; 56; W; 21; 68%; 91%; 2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; An isolated storm; 85; 79; An isolated storm; 92; 81; SW; 12; 70%; 59%; 8

Prague, Czech Republic; A few storms; 72; 60; A couple of storms; 79; 60; WSW; 9; 54%; 62%; 7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Mostly cloudy; 84; 75; An isolated storm; 86; 75; ESE; 9; 83%; 57%; 8

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; An isolated storm; 93; 73; An isolated storm; 91; 73; ESE; 6; 57%; 64%; 13

Pyongyang, North Korea; Clouds and sun; 94; 78; A few showers; 95; 75; WSW; 4; 65%; 64%; 5

Quito, Ecuador; Partly sunny; 71; 50; A little rain; 70; 51; S; 8; 53%; 66%; 9

Rabat, Morocco; Sunshine; 83; 69; Turning sunny; 81; 70; NNW; 6; 76%; 2%; 11

Recife, Brazil; Sunshine; 80; 69; Mostly sunny; 80; 70; ESE; 7; 78%; 66%; 8

Reykjavik, Iceland; Sunny; 64; 50; Some sun; 63; 54; NNE; 7; 75%; 44%; 4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Hazy sunshine; 115; 85; Several hours of sunshine; 114; 89; ENE; 9; 8%; 0%; 13

Riga, Latvia; A shower or two; 78; 61; A shower or two; 80; 62; WSW; 9; 60%; 80%; 5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Thunderstorms; 70; 64; Clouds and sun, cool; 65; 60; WSW; 12; 47%; 6%; 2

Rome, Italy; Partly sunny; 94; 70; Clear with sunshine; 92; 70; SW; 9; 36%; 1%; 9

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; A little rain; 86; 78; Partly sunny; 86; 80; E; 11; 69%; 66%; 13

San Francisco, United States; Partly sunny; 67; 58; Decreasing clouds; 69; 58; WSW; 11; 70%; 0%; 10

San José, Costa Rica; Mostly cloudy; 82; 65; Rain; 80; 62; ENE; 9; 80%; 81%; 8

San Juan, Puerto Rico; Rain in the morning; 86; 77; An isolated thunderstorm; 88; 79; ESE; 12; 73%; 65%; 13

St. Petersburg, Russia; Showers around; 83; 64; A little rain; 74; 63; WSW; 8; 76%; 66%; 4

San Salvador, El Salvador; Rain; 74; 63; Rain; 75; 64; N; 6; 92%; 67%; 10

Sana’a, Yemen; A few showers; 78; 63; A few showers; 77; 60; SE; 6; 60%; 63%; 13

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Claro, sunny; 70; 33; Claro, sunny; 66; 33; SSW; 3; 30%; 0%; 4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; An isolated storm; 90; 74; An isolated storm; 86; 75; NNE; 8; 77%; 64%; 11

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Pleasant, sunny; 80; 57; Sunny and pleasant; 78; 57; NNW; 7; 59%; 0%; 10

Seattle, United States; Sunny; 82; 60; Sunny and warmer; 85; 61; NNE; 7; 47%; 2%; 8

Seoul, South Korea; A shower or two; 94; 78; An isolated thunderstorm; 95; 76; WSW; 5; 61%; 49%; 10

Shanghai, China; Rain and drizzle; 88; 81; Rain and drizzle; 90; 81; SSW; 9; 80%; 66%; 9

Singapore, Singapore; A few showers; 90; 82; An isolated thunderstorm; 90; 80; SSE; 11; 65%; 48%; 6

Sofia, Bulgaria; Sunny and sunny; 97; 61; Sun and very hot; 99; 64; SSW; 6; 36%; 2%; 9

Sydney, Australia; Clouds and sun; 77; 47; A little cooler; 64; 42; W; 11; 42%; 0%; 3

Taipei, Taiwan; An isolated storm; 100; 81; A heavy storm; 100; 83; S; 5; 70%; 73%; 8

Tallinn, Estonia; Thunderstorm; 79; 65; A few showers; 74; 62; SW; 12; 68%; 87%; 4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Plenty of sun and warm; 95; 77; Sunny and warmer; 98; 72; NNW; 9; 22%; 1%; 10

Tehran, Iran; Sunshine; 100; 77; Sunny; 96; 75; S; 7; 25%; 45%; 11

Tel Aviv, Israel; Sunny and pleasant; 90; 79; Sunny and pleasant; 88; 82; SSW; 10; 59%; 0%; 11

Tbilisi, Georgia; A few showers; 74; 66; Rain and drizzle; 73; 61; NE; 5; 73%; 62%; 4

Tirana, Albania; Very hot; 113; 73; Very hot; 108; 77; E; 6; 24%; 0%; 9

Tokyo, Japan; Showers around; 87; 78; Showers around; 91; 78; S; 10; 64%; 78%; 9

Toronto, Canada; Clearing; 74; 66; A couple of storms; 73; 61; NW; 7; 83%; 65%; 8

Tripoli, Libya; Plenty of sun; 90; 75; Sunny and pleasant; 88; 76; E; 6; 53%; 0%; 11

Tunis, Tunisia; Sunny and very hot; 104; 77; Sunny and very hot; 109; 76; SW; 9; 14%; 0%; 10

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; An isolated storm; 79; 57; An isolated storm; 76; 52; N; 6; 62%; 65%; 8

Vancouver, Canada; Sunshine, some clouds; 80; 62; Sunshine; 85; 63; ENE; 5; 45%; 0%; 7

Warsaw, Poland; Clouds and sun, warm; 86; 64; Partly sunny; 80; 61; WSW; 11; 63%; 12%; 7

Vienna, Austria; A powerful storm; 89; 62; A couple of storms; 83; 68; S; 5; 57%; 84%; 8

Vientiane, Laos; An isolated storm; 93; 79; An isolated storm; 94; 78; WSW; 6; 59%; 55%; 6

Vilnius, Lithuania; Clouds and sun; 82; 63; A few showers; 75; 59; WSW; 7; 81%; 63%; 6

Wellington, New Zealand; Plenty of sun; 54; 45; Some sun; 58; 49; N; 12; 83%; 7%; 2

Jakarta, Indonesia; Sunny; 91; 75; Sunny; 90; 74; NE; 6; 62%; 24%; 9

Yangon, Myanmar; An isolated thunderstorm; 88; 77; A few showers; 88; 78; SW; 7; 76%; 86%; 10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Partly sunny; 100; 87; Mostly cloudy; 97; 86; NW; 8; 60%; 2%; 9

