Few things I like more than amassing money to make large constructions in which to create structures as efficient as possible and decorate them to exhaustion. Evil Genius 2: World Domination not only offers me that, but it also adds the fantastic parodies of spies and supervillains to the mix. Austin powers or Gru, my favorite villain.

With a casino that hides a secret base in which to carry out your malicious plans, the arrival of Evil Genius 2 consoles seemed the perfect excuse to delve into his promising proposal. This is what I have found.

A fantastic idea that does not shine equally

The idea of Evil Genius 2 it is separated into two very specific parts. The first of these is the construction of the base itself with the intention of creating a unique superweapon to the different available villains – each with their own special abilities to help you in your plans.

Starting with what you put on, it will be time to dig the earth to make room for rooms for your minions, a vault in which to keep money, power plants and, of course, a good assortment of traps to protect your secrets from unwanted eyes.

The second, a priori just as promising, is the world domination which leads to controlling enough resources to continue shaping your base. Place bases around the globe to be able to carry out missions that allow us to earn money, reduce tensions with the forces of order or get new types of minions.

If what comes to the idea is that those bases around the globe are also mounted as the main one, you are not very far from what I had in mind before playing, and not too prepared for the blow that comes next.





A world domination that wants the right thing to do

Like a kind of mobile game in which to deal with endless waits and an interface that makes everything even more cumbersome, the idea is to go through each area of ​​the map to create a point that opens the map and allows access to the different activities there.

By clicking on each of them we will know what it offers us to send our minions to that mission, and if we decide to do so, we will have to wait until it is completed to be able to jump to the next one within that same area. The more controlled areas, the more simultaneous missions.

The problem is that, once completed, you will have to walk around the map to see what is new and what option is best for us. There is no way to automate all that processSo between its few alerts and the tedium of gradually reviewing each of the regions, the idea of ​​dominating the world does not take long to become boring.





While it is true that within the base you can also create structures that help you generate money, get minions and reduce tension with the governments that persecute you, Evil Genius 2 relies heavily on that world domination to set the pace of the game and the amount of things you can do in it.

The creation of bases, your best asset

It is a real shame because, beyond that, the proposal when shaping your base is one of those perfect loops in which you want to lose yourself for whole afternoons and nights. With minions and money as the main bargaining chip for your loop, the idea of ​​creating an increasingly powerful army while trying to square everything you need in a small space is as addictive as it seems.

With a branch of investigations that is unfortunately tied to the progress of the campaign and breaks the rhythm a bit, the only downside to the creation of the base is having to constantly depend on the times that the world domination map marks.

Even more so when things go wrong, governments start sending spies, and all the effort you would like to put into set traps in the hallways in the purest style tower defense, gets frustrated with having to deal with actions far less interesting than throwing a 007 at sharks.

Luckily there is a sandbox mode that removes most of the barriers and allows you to assemble the base to your liking without having to worry about everything else. It is not the ideal option because it eliminates the entire challenge of managing the base by having infinite money, but at a certain point it is the most comfortable way to see all the good it has to offer the game without dealing with what is several points below.

VidaExtra’s opinion

With a jump to consoles in which the only possible downside is having to deal with texts that are too small to be comfortable -and zero accessibility options in that sense-, Evil Genius 2 It is one of those games that, despite its buts, is quite enjoyable if you are a fan of the genre.

Initial complaints may prevent you from entering it with the enthusiasm you would expect from such a promising idea, but if you learn to get the hang of it and meander through its major potholes, then you can create a trap-ridden base and take over the world at the stroke of your finger. laser beam is as good as it sounds (especially if you play it on Game Pass).

Evil Genius 2: World Domination