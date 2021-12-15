while “the private debt of non-financial companies and families also reached new highs,” detailed Vitor Gaspar and Paulo Medas, heads of budget affairs at the IMF, and Roberto Perrelli, an economist at the IMF, in a blog article.

In the fiscal monitor published last October, the IMF predicted that world public debt will remain at record levels, close to 100% of GDP, but below it, in 2021 and that it will decrease slightly until 2026.

Large purchases of public debt by central banks (especially in advanced economies) and the national banking sector have helped to contain the cost of new borrowing, the IMF reported.

With information from AFP.