Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 4, 2021

_____

City / Town, Country; Saturday weather condition; Saturday maximum temperature (C); Saturday minimum temperature (C); Sunday weather condition; Sunday maximum temperature (C); Sunday minimum temperature (C); direction of the Wind Sunday; Wind Speed ​​Sunday (KPH); Humidity Sunday (%); Chance of Precipitation Sunday (%); UV Index Sunday.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; A shower or two; 32; 26; A few showers; 32; 25; SSW; 14; 80%; 66%; 8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Sunny; 25; 21; Sunny and pleasant; 27; 19; WNW; 7; 54%; 0%; 4

Aleppo, Syria; Variable cloudiness; 15; 7; Clearing; 15; 3; NNE; 17; 45%; 14%; 1

Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Afternoon rain; 7; 3; A few showers; 6; 1; NE; 10; 94%; 87%; 0

Anchorage, United States; Clouds and sun, cold; -13; -14; Snow; -3; -5; SE; 8; 78%; 94%; 0

Algiers, Algeria; Sunny; 15; 12; Clouds and sun; 14; 10; WNW; 20; 67%; 81%; 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Clouds and sun; 8; 2; Sun; 13; 4; ESE; 10; 57%; 0%; 2

Astana, Kazakhstan; Low cloud cover; -2; -7; Mostly cloudy; -2; -12; SSW; 8; 94%; 11%; 0

Asunción, Paraguay; Partly sunny; 37; 23; Sunny; 36; 23; SSW; 16; 41%; 5%; 13

Athens, Greece; Rain; 17; 9; Partly sunny; 17; 12; WSW; 8; 76%; 84%; 2

Auckland, New Zealand; A few showers; 21; 19; A shower or two; 23; 19; NNE; 20; 71%; 80%; 5

Baghdad, Iraq; Mostly sunny; 18; 7; Partial sun; 20; 8; SSE; 14; 40%; 3%; 1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; Clouds and sun; 33; 22; An isolated thunderstorm; 31; 23; ESE; 9; 75%; 85%; 7

Bangkok, Thailand; Clouds and sun; 30; 18; Mostly sunny; 29; 19; N; 10; 46%; 1%; 6

Barcelona, ​​Spain; Sunshine, some clouds; 17; 8; Windy; 13; 6; NW; 36; 58%; 2%; 2

Beijing, China; Sunny and temperate; 13; -3; Partly sunny; 10; -2; N; 7; 56%; 0%; 2

Belgrade, Serbia; Clouds and sun; 6; 1; Variable cloudiness; 8; 2; SW; 12; 88%; 89%; 1

Bengaluru, India; An isolated thunderstorm; 27; 19; Showers around; 26; 19; ENE; 6; 77%; 73%; 6

Berlin, Germany; Cloudy; 3; 1; Variable cloudiness; 3; 0; NE; 6; 89%; 62%; 0

Bogotá, Colombia; Cloudy; 20; 8; A few showers; 20; 9; SE; 8; 72%; 85%; 8

Brasilia, Brazil; An isolated storm; 25; 19; An isolated storm; 26; 19; NE; 16; 77%; 66%; 11

Bratislava, Slovakia; Sun followed by clouds; 4; 0; Mostly cloudy; 4; 1; NW; 8; 90%; 62%; 0

Brussels, Belgium; A few showers; 7; 3; A few showers; 5; 3; N; 11; 79%; 84%; 0

Bucharest, Romania; Cloudy, colder; 5; 0; Clouds and sun; 8; 0; NE; 8; 80%; 33%; 1

Budapest, Hungary; Clouds and sun; 2; -1; A few showers; 4; 1; N; 6; 87%; 97%; 0

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Clearing; 24; 19; An isolated storm; 23; 17; E; 11; 74%; 80%; 11

Busan, South Korea; Sunny; 11; -1; Sunshine, some clouds; 13; 1; NW; 6; 57%; 3%; 3

Bujumbura, Burundi; Variable cloud cover; 30; 19; An isolated thunderstorm; 29; 19; NE; 9; 42%; 66%; 7

Kolkata, India; Tropical storm; 25; 21; Tropical storm; 22; 22; ENE; 10; 91%; 100%; 1

Caracas, Venezuela; Clouds and sun; 27; 19; Clouds and sun; 27; 19; ESE; 6; 66%; 33%; 6

Chennai, India; Increased cloudiness; 32; 24; Partly sunny; 32; 24; S; 4; 74%; 34%; 6

Chicago, United States; Foggy areas; 6; 3; Afternoon rain; 8; -1; W; 25; 66%; 94%; 1

Mexico City, Mexico; Sunny and pleasant; 22; 7; A lot of sun; 23; 8; SW; 8; 43%; 3%; 5

Cape Town, South Africa; A few showers; 23; 16; A few showers; 20; 16; SSE; 23; 79%; 93%; 3

Colombo, Sri Lanka; A shower or two; 32; 24; A few showers; 30; 24; N; 9; 77%; 81%; 6

Copenhagen, Denmark; Cloudy; 4; 0; Snow; 1; -3; ENE; 26; 89%; 51%; 0

Dhaka, Bangladesh; Stormy; 27; 20; Tropical storm; 23; 19; ENE; 8; 91%; 100%; 1

Dakar, Senegal; Overcast; 29; 24; Mostly sunny; 29; 24; NNE; 12; 64%; 0%; 3

Dallas, United States; An isolated thunderstorm; 24; 13; Variable cloud cover; 25; 11; SSW; 14; 77%; 85%; 1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Heavy showers; 31; 24; An isolated thunderstorm; 30; 24; SSE; 12; 82%; 66%; 8

Denver, United States; Plenty of sunshine and mild; 20; 7; Clouds and sun; 17; -6; ESE; 15; 21%; 1%; 2

Dili, East Timor; An isolated thunderstorm; 32; 25; A few storms; 30; 24; SSW; 7; 80%; 96%; 5

Dublin, Ireland; A few showers; 6; 2; Clouds and sun; 6; 1; S; 15; 85%; 70%; 1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; A little cooler; 15; 5; Short showers; 13; 4; ENE; 8; 52%; 92%; 1

Cairo, Egypt; Sunny; 23; 14; Sunshine; 21; 14; SW; 17; 42%; 2%; 3

Yerevan, Armenia; Sun and some clouds; 5; -5; Partly sunny; 5; -2; NE; 3; 52%; 4%; 2

Istanbul, Turkey; Rainy afternoon; 14; 9; Sun and some clouds; 14; 11; S; 6; 89%; 23%; 2

Stockholm, Sweden; Snow; -3; -6; Snow; -5; -9; NNE; 13; 75%; 50%; 0

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Sunny; 18; 11; Sunny; 16; 10; W; 28; 62%; 1%; 3

Hanoi, Vietnam; Some sun; 25; 13; Partly sunny; 24; 13; NNE; 8; 48%; 5%; 3

Harare, Zimbabwe; Plenty of sun, nice; 30; 19; Partly sunny; 30; 20; ENE; 16; 36%; 6%; 13

Helsinki, Finland; Snow; -6; -14; Partly sunny; -12; -15; NE; 23; 79%; 50%; 1

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Clearing; 29; 20; Clouds and sun; 31; 23; NNW; 9; 55%; 9%; 4

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Clouds and sun; 24; 14; Variable cloudiness; 23; 12; ENE; 9; 46%; 1%; 3

Honolulu, United States; Showers around; 25; 19; Showers around; 27; 21; SSE; 22; 62%; 100%; 1

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Some sun; 32; 19; Hazy; 31; 19; NNE; 8; 41%; 1%; 5

Islamabad, Pakistan; Hazy sunshine; 23; 11; Showers later; 18; 9; NNE; 11; 73%; 78%; 3

Khartoum, Sudan; Clear and sunny; 35; 22; Clear, sunny; 35; 21; NNW; 19; 24%; 0%; 6

Johannesburg, South Africa; An isolated thunderstorm; 26; 16; Thunderstorms; 19; 16; NNE; 10; 96%; 97%; 4

Kabul, Afghanistan; Sun, some clouds; 15; 3; Clearing; 15; 1; E; 9; 41%; 36%; 3

Karachi, Pakistan; Sunny and pleasant; 29; 14; Sunny and pleasant; 30; 15; NNE; 9; 44%; 0%; 4

Kathmandu, Nepal; Clouds and sun; 22; 9; Sunshine; 23; 9; SSE; 6; 65%; 5%; 4

Kiev, Ukraine; Partly sunny; 2; -4; Variable cloudiness; 0; 0; SE; 9; 81%; 52%; 1

Kingston, Jamaica; A few showers; 31; 25; A few showers; 32; 25; NE; 18; 62%; 81%; 4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Cloudy; 30; 23; An isolated storm; 30; 24; ESE; 6; 73%; 94%; 6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; An isolated thunderstorm; 33; 24; Thunderstorms; 31; 24; E; 6; 79%; 100%; 6

Havana, Cuba; Sunny; 28; 17; Clouds and sun; 29; 19; E; 11; 58%; 2%; 4

La Paz, Bolivia; A few showers; 14; 4; Cloudy, showers; 14; 5; SE; 12; 65%; 99%; 6

Lagos, Nigeria; Clouds and sun; 33; 25; Clouds and sun; 32; 26; SW; 10; 73%; 38%; 4

Lima, Peru; Variable cloud cover; 20; 18; Low cloud cover; 20; 18; SSE; 11; 82%; 44%; 3

Lisbon, Portugal; Partial sun; 16; 12; Partly sunny; 16; 10; NNW; 13; 58%; 7%; 1

London, United Kingdom; Clouds and sun; 8; 3; Drizzle; 6; 2; NW; 23; 79%; 85%; 0

Los Angeles, United States; A little foggy; 18; 8; Plenty of sun; 21; 10; NNE; 7; 71%; 1%; 3

Luanda, Angola; An isolated storm; 29; 25; Clearing; 30; 26; SW; 10; 76%; 44%; 9

Madrid, Spain; Partly sunny; 12; 3; Clouds and sun; 12; 5; WNW; 21; 54%; 27%; 2

Male, Maldives; Clouds and sun; 30; 26; Thunderstorms; 31; 28; NW; 14; 69%; 66%; 5

Manaus, Brazil; An isolated storm; 30; 24; An isolated storm; 30; 24; NW; 8; 84%; 97%; 3

Manila, Philippines; Clouds and sun; 30; 24; Partly sunny; 29; 23; ESE; 10; 59%; 28%; 6

Melbourne, Australia; Clouds and sun; 18; 9; Sunny; 20; 11; W; 16; 52%; 6%; 11

Miami, United States; Partly sunny; 25; 22; Partly sunny; 26; 22; ESE; 12; 64%; 66%; 3

Minsk, Belarus; Snow; 0; -5; Partly sunny; -2; -4; ENE; 7; 83%; 62%; 1

Mogadishu, Somalia; Partly sunny; 33; 25; Partly sunny; 33; 26; E; 21; 59%; 9%; 8

Montevideo, Uruguay; Sun followed by clouds; 23; 17; An isolated storm; 23; 15; E; 17; 69%; 83%; 5

Montreal, Canada; A little snowy; -3; -7; Mostly cloudy; -3; -5; ENE; 1; 64%; 85%; 1

Moscow, Russia; Colder; -2; -6; Mild early snowfall; -1; -5; SSE; 8; 76%; 72%; 0

Mumbai, India; Partly sunny; 30; 24; Clearing; 30; 24; NNE; 8; 66%; 26%; 4

Nairobi, Kenya; Thunderstorms; 24; 15; An isolated thunderstorm; 25; 15; NE; 17; 65%; 96%; 9

Nicosia, Cyprus; Cloudy; 19; 11; Showers; 19; 9; W; 11; 77%; 69%; 1

Novosibirsk, Russia; Chance of snow; -4; -5; Low clouds; -3; -4; SSW; 19; 92%; 44%; 0

New Delhi, India; Plenty of sun; 25; 15; Hazy sun; 24; 15; NE; 4; 77%; 9%; 4

New York, United States; Variable cloud cover; 8; 3; A little sunny; 8; 6; SE; 10; 45%; 69%; 2

Osaka, Japan; Some sun; 12; 3; Partly sunny; 12; 4; NE; 10; 57%; 57%; 2

Oslo, Norway; Cloudy and warm; -5; -7; Mostly cloudy; -5; -12; NNE; 8; 56%; 42%; 0

Ottawa, Canada; Snow; -1; -9; Some snow; -2; -7; E; 9; 68%; 94%; 1

Pago Pago, American Samoa; A few showers; 31; 24; Clouds and sun; 31; 26; E; 9; 66%; 66%; 10

Panama, Panama; An isolated storm; 31; 24; An isolated storm; 30; 24; NW; 8; 84%; 96%; 3

Paramaribo, Suriname; An isolated thunderstorm; 29; 24; Showers later; 29; 23; ESE; 10; 83%; 100%; 3

Paris, France; A few showers; 12; 4; A few showers; 7; 4; NW; 16; 64%; 91%; 0

Perth, Australia; Sunny and warmer; 33; 21; Sunny; 30; 17; SE; 23; 39%; 1%; 12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Clearing; 28; 21; Partly sunny; 28; 23; N; 15; 62%; 6%; 6

Prague, Czech Republic; Slight snowfall; 3; 2; Partly cloudy; 4; 0; N; 9; 80%; 44%; 1

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Rain; 31; 24; Showers around; 31; 24; NNE; 16; 80%; 90%; 5

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Thunderstorms; 33; 20; Thunderstorms; 33; 20; SE; 8; 53%; 56%; 5

Pyongyang, North Korea; Sunny; 6; -8; Hazy sunshine; 7; -3; ESE; 7; 51%; 7%; 2

Quito, Ecuador; A little rain; 20; 11; Occasional rain; 20; 12; WSW; 13; 75%; 99%; 3

Rabat, Morocco; Plenty of sun; 18; 8; Partly sunny; 18; 6; ENE; 9; 84%; 26%; 3

Recife, Brazil; A few showers; 31; 26; An isolated thunderstorm; 31; 26; ESE; 16; 70%; 80%; 10

Reykjavik, Iceland; Some sun; -2; -3; Windy; 5; 2; SE; 59; 71%; 99%; 0

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Clearing; 24; 10; Sunny and pleasant; 26; 12; SSE; 9; 25%; 0%; 4

Riga, Latvia; Snow; -2; -6; Cloudy; -5; -13; NE; 14; 87%; 27%; 0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Partly sunny; 27; 21; An isolated thunderstorm; 29; 22; NE; 12; 65%; 96%; 13

Rome, Italy; A few showers; 13; 10; A few showers; 13; 3; SSE; 12; 60%; 99%; 2

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; Showers; 31; 25; Showers; 30; 25; ENE; 26; 67%; 66%; 5

San Francisco, United States; Foggy areas; 14; 9; Sunshine; 17; 10; SW; 9; 73%; 1%; 2

San José, Costa Rica; An isolated storm; 27; 19; An isolated storm; 27; 18; ENE; 16; 69%; 96%; 6

San Juan, Puerto Rico; Showers; 29; 25; Showers; 30; 25; E; 20; 75%; 91%; 5

Saint Petersburg, Russia; Cloudy, snowy; -6; -14; Foggy sun, cold; -14; -17; ENE; 13; 70%; 26%; 1

San Salvador, El Salvador; Plenty of sun; 25; 18; Sunny; 25; 18; E; 10; 80%; 10%; 6

Sana’a, Yemen; Sunny and pleasant; 22; 6; Sunny and pleasant; 23; 9; N; 8; 19%; 0%; 6

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Sunny and pleasant; 31; 16; Sunny and pleasant; 32; 16; SW; 11; 23%; 0%; 12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; A shower or two; 31; 23; A few showers; 30; 23; N; 14; 74%; 85%; 5

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Showers around; 15; 7; Clouds and sun; 13; 7; NNW; 14; 75%; 11%; 1

Seattle, United States; Periods of rain; 5; 2; Cloudy; 5; 2; S; 7; 76%; 92%; 0

Seoul, South Korea; Sunny; 7; -7; Hazy sunshine; 8; -4; E; 3; 59%; 1%; 2

Shanghai, China; Partly sunny; 14; 7; Partly sunny; 16; 9; ESE; 10; 58%; 3%; 3

Singapore, Singapore; Mostly cloudy; 32; 26; A few storms; 30; 25; NNW; 18; 77%; 74%; 4

Sofia, Bulgaria; Colder; 6; 1; Variable cloud cover; 9; 2; ESE; 11; 82%; 87%; 2

Sydney, Australia; Partly cloudy; 22; 17; Cloudy; 20; 18; ESE; 24; 57%; 9%; 4

Taipei, Taiwan; Windy later; 22; 17; Clouds and sun; 23; 17; E; 15; 67%; 37%; 4

Tallinn, Estonia; Snow; -3; -11; Partly sunny; -9; -16; SE; 9; 86%; 62%; 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Cloudy; 14; 4; Cloudy; 10; 4; ENE; 7; 72%; 55%; 1

Tehran, Iran; Sunshine; 12; 4; Mostly cloudy; 13; 5; SE; 7; 29%; 2%; 3

Tel Aviv, Israel; Cloudy; 23; 18; Showers later; 21; 13; WSW; 24; 62%; 100%; 3

Tbilisi, Georgia; A little sunny; 12; 1; Variable cloudiness; 12; 4; NNW; 11; 51%; 5%; 1

Tirana, Albania; Turning cloudy; 13; 6; Rain; 15; 10; S; 9; 68%; 100%; 1

Tokyo, Japan; Clear, sunny; 13; 6; Plenty of sun; 12; 6; E; 10; 50%; 2%; 3

Toronto, Canada; Slippery; 5; -2; Showers; 4; 3; ESE; 16; 67%; 98%; 1

Tripoli, Libya; Showers around; 17; 9; Hazy sunshine; 18; 11; SW; 24; 47%; 1%; 3

Tunis, Tunisia; Clouds and sun; 16; 8; Some sun; 16; 8; WSW; 20; 67%; 44%; 3

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Hazy sun; -6; -23; Sun; -5; -22; SE; 8; 77%; 5%; 2

Vancouver, Canada; Partly cloudy; 5; 0; Cloudy; 5; 1; ENE; 5; 55%; 95%; 1

Warsaw, Poland; Snow; 2; -2; A few showers; 1; -1; ENE; 9; 83%; 92%; 0

Vienna, Austria; Chance of snow; 4; 2; Mostly cloudy; 6; 2; NW; 10; 70%; 62%; 0

Vientiane, Laos; Clearing; 27; 11; Sun followed by clouds; 29; 12; NE; 7; 42%; 2%; 5

Vilnius, Lithuania; Snow; 0; -5; Snow; -1; -5; ENE; 6; 85%; 74%; 0

Wellington, New Zealand; Cloudy; 19; 17; Cloudy; 21; 13; NNW; 38; 77%; 70%; 10

Jakarta, Indonesia; A couple of storms; 27; 24; An isolated storm; 28; 23; WSW; 13; 82%; 88%; 3

Yangon, Myanmar; Sunny and pleasant; 31; 22; Sunny and pleasant; 30; 20; S; 9; 45%; 0%; 5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sunny and pleasant; 32; 25; Sunny and pleasant; 30; 26; WSW; 9; 64%; 2%; 4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather