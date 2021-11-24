Oncology.mx.- Within the framework of 59th Convention of the World Boxing Council which took place in Mexico City, boxers, authorities from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and personalities from the World Boxing Council (WBC) gave away toys and lived with more than 90 girls, boys and adolescents treated at the General Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN).

The contingent of national boxers, who have been world champions, led by Mariana “La Barbie” Juárez, Ana María “The Warrior” Torres, Yesenia “Niña” Gómez and Ibeth “Roca” Zamora, delighted pediatric patients hospitalized in the areas of oncology, hematology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and endocrinology. The visit to the hospital was supported by the WBC Cares Global Foundation chaired by Jill diamond and directed by the lady Chris manzur, wife Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council.

The technical coordinator of Physical Culture and Sports of the Social Security, Hector Garcia AntonioHe pointed out that this foundation programs activities with girls, boys, young people, older adults and athletes who are in some situation or condition of vulnerability.

“It was a very significant and sensitive visit, being able to live with the infants has been very enriching. In a special way, thank the general director of the IMSS, the teacher Zoé Robledo, for having hosted this activity in the company of this great foundation with a noble cause for the patients who are cared for in this great institution”García Antonio underlined.

In his opportunity, the doctor Carlos Quezada Sanchez, head of the Control Office of the Directorate of Medical Benefits, indicated that the visit of recognized champions in our country and internationally is a reason for joy and enthusiasm for patients.

He was grateful that the athletes gave of their time to go to a Social Security medical unit. He stressed that this meeting in the facilities of the General Hospital of La Raza was between champions: those who are in the professional field, such as boxers, and girls, boys and young people who fight for their lives every day.

“Today we are trying to make an Institute with a holistic vision so that our patients are much better and feel much better”, He emphasized.

During the visit, international boxers were present, Tina Ruprecht, from Germany; Jelena mrdjenovic, from Canada; Ilunga Makabu, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Scott welches, from Great Britain (retired); in addition to Shana otter, Sam from Cubber and Arthur Betanger, international collaborators of the WBC Cares Global program, as well as the general director of the General Hospital of CMN La Raza, Dr. Guillermo Careaga Reyna.

RGP