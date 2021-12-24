Global airlines have canceled more than 2,000 flights so far this Friday, December 24, according to the FlightAware website, in a sign of how Covid-19 is affecting travel around the holidays and the end of the year.

According to FlightAware there have been 448 cancellations within, to or from the United States so far this day.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said Thursday they suspended dozens of flights on Christmas Eve as the spread of the Omicron variant was affecting their flight crews and other workers.

Read more:

Ómicron leads to curfew in Catalonia and more tests in Madrid

Chicago-based United on Thursday canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it had canceled about 90. Both said they were working to get in touch with passengers so they wouldn’t get stranded. at airports.

FlightAware said Friday that United canceled 169 flights on Christmas Eve and Delta 127, along with another 50 flights canceled for United on Christmas Day and 89 for Delta.

“The increase in Omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers in advance to come to the airport, “United said Thursday.

More information:

Italy bans New Year’s events due to increase in Covid-19 cases

Delta said it “exhausted all options and resources – including route changes and aircraft and crew substitutions to cover scheduled flights – before canceling about 90 flights for Friday.”

He referred to possible inclement weather and the impact of omicron for cancellations.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico