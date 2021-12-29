Go that this 2021, it looked somewhat active in terms of the premiere and streaming of series, several were the services that provided us hours and hours of entertainment in its various options.

But one of those that mainly stood out was The Squid Game, the original series and transmitted through the streaming platform NetflixIt was very successful, so much so that we saw it everywhere, they put out different articles and it was a topic that everyone talked about for several months and even some, to date.

Well, as is to be expected, said series known as Squid Game internationally, came practically from nowhere and quickly became a viral success that many tried to imitate or even took as a reference to make their versions adapted to their tastes or traditions.

Thanks to the fact that he succeeded in such a way, in the future a second season will be released and what is curious is that said second season is not yet available, but apparently also there are talks so that there is a third installment.

We say this based on a conversation with KBS, a well-known Korean television network (via Kotaku), where Hwan dong-kyuk, creator of Squid Game, revealed that he is in talks with Netflix to do 2 more seasons of The Squid Game.

So apparently the story of Seaon Gi-hun it will continue for a while longer.

“I am in talks with Netflix about Season 2 and also about Season 3. We will reach an agreement at any time. We are aware that everyone is waiting [la nueva temporada] so we are trying to think positively about creating a new season “, He said.

The fact that Netflix wants to continue the success of The Squid Game is no surprise, since after all, the Korean series triumphed internationally, being the most watched on the platform in 90 countries.

What, if it is more surprising, is that Dong-hyuk be willing to continue it, since he assured that just thinking about continuing the series seemed “tired” to him.

But it seems that the creator has changed his mind and is willing to continue with The Squid Game.

Now we have to see, yes the next installments will or will not be as successful that the first season, and if it is true that there will be more than a second season, it would not be surprising, that they even launched other related projects.