In the last two years, the health emergency caused by the coronavirus has taught us or at least has once again valued training with other types of implements and accessories that are neither bars nor discs nor machine. Among these accessories is the TRX, which allows us in very little space to train the entire body very efficiently.

So, in this article We teach you a complete training with TRX with which you can train your whole body.

Training design

exercise series repetitions break alternate jumping strides 4 15-25 at least a minute and a half femoral curl 4 15-25 at least a minute and a half push-ups (superset a) 4 15-25 at least a minute and a half inverted rowing (superset b) 4 15-25 at least a minute and a half jumping jacks 8 30 “work – 15” rest x

The training has been designed with a certain metabolic cut, that is, combining on the one hand traditional strength exercises with others of a more cardiovascular and protocols where you want to do a lot of work in a short time.

This can be seen in the choice to perform the jump lunges, in supersetting push-ups and rowing, and in the inclusion of a little HIIT at the end of the workout using jumping jacks.

Let’s take a look at the exercises that we have scheduled for this training.

Alternating lunges with jumping

The jumping stride is going to be our first exercise of the session. The premise is clear: alternate jumping one leg and the other to perform lunges or lunges. With this exercise we accomplish two things:

Work the double knee and hip extension so we activate quadriceps and glutes.

so we activate quadriceps and glutes. Involve our cardiovascular system in exercise making the heart pump a lot of blood from the beginning of the session.

Femoral curl

The femoral curl on TRX is going to fulfill two objectives this time:

Emphasize work exclusively on our hamstrings.

Serve as a relative return to calm between the strides and the superset that is to come.

Push-ups

Both the push-ups and the inverted row that will come later we will perform them in superset, that is, after finishing a series of push-ups we move on to inverted rowing without resting. We only rest after finishing the rowing series and then repeat the operation again.

Push-ups in TRX can be performed either standing up or by placing them in the stirrups. In the second case the intensity is much higher so feel free to do one version or another depending on your level of physical conditioning.

Inverted rowing

With the inverted row something similar happens to the push-ups: we can modify the intensity of the exercise simply by modifying the position of our feet with respect to the anchor of the TRX. In the case of rowing, the greatest intensity can be found by placing our chest just below the anchor. On the contrary, the more upright we stand, the easier the exercise will be.

Playing with the position of our feet can help us adjust the intensity during a series or between series if we observe that we are not going to achieve the stipulated repetitions.

Jumping jacks

Finally we have the jumping jacks, an exercise that aims to simply end the session as we started it, with intense cardiovascular work for 6 minutes.

The work scheme has a HIIT structure so we must print the maximum intensity in each of the 30 second intervals that we have available to work. On 15-second breaks, just try to take a deep breath and prepare for the next interval.

