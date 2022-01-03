When we talk about this type of program in particular, within the solutions that come to mind we can highlight WinRAR or WinZip, among others. But we must bear in mind that at the same time we have many other interesting and useful alternatives for these tasks. This is the case of the aforementioned 7-Zip in which we want to focus on these same lines. Here we find an interesting free project that we can download from their website to take advantage of all the functions presented to us.

In addition, the compressor offers us a fairly simple user interface, suitable for all types of users. But that’s not all, since it also integrates seamlessly into the context menu of the Windows system so that we can use it more comfortably. As you can imagine, this is a program that will help us when compressing and decompressing most of the file formats of this type. Here we will not have any compatibility problems with the many types of compression formats. But at the same time it presents us with a series of functions that try to facilitate these tasks, as we will see.

In fact 7-Zip proposes the possibility of create a series of favorites so that we can work in a much more fluid way with the program. And it may be the case that on many occasions we work with certain folders and in this way we can access them in a more direct way.