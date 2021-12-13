Work and life of Vicente Fernández • News • Forbes México

EFE.- Vicente Fernández was one of the greatest exponents of ranchera music in Mexico, with a 55-year career, around 100 albums and more than 75 million records sold all over the world, in addition to a great cinematographic career.

Father of the also renowned singer Alejandro Fernández, he performed like few others the ranchera “El Rey” or “Volver, Volver” and has, among other awards, two Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards.

He was considered the fourth “rooster” among the historical idols of the ranchera in Mexico along with Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and Javier Solís.

He was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitán el Alto (state of Jalisco) and was always proud of his country, his family, his followers and his humble origin, which forced him to leave primary school to work in various trades to help financially to his parents (he rancher and she a housewife).

The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández and the Spanish singer Massiel, 1976, Madrid, Spain. Photo: © Gianni Ferrari / Portada / Getty Images.

In adolescence, Fernández worked as a farmer, shoe shine, bricklayer, painter and horse groomer, but his musical interest, which has come to him since he started playing the guitar at the age of 8, led him to live in Mexico City, where he met the Mariachi Amanecer, by Pepe Mendoza, with whom she worked for a time.

At the beginning of his career he also collaborated with Mariachi Águila and Felipe Arriaga, his artistic mentor.

In 1968 he recorded his first album, “The voice that you expected”, and four years later he obtained one of his greatest hits, “Volver, Volver”, included in the album “Arriba Huentitán”, an album that also included his famous “Cruz de I forget”.

The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández during a show, 1978, Madrid, Spain. Photo: © Gianni Ferrari / Portada / Getty Images.

He has been a risky singer, because with his ranchero style he sang Mexican waltzes such as “Alejandra”, “Viva mi misfortune” or “On the waves”, collected in the album “Waltzes of memory”, which delighted an audience always surrendered to Fernández’s sympathetic warning at each concert: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, I won’t stop singing,” which prolonged his performance for several hours.

He was awarded the Billboard Award in 2001 for Latin music for the greatest hits album “Historia de un Ídolo Volumen II”, which includes “El Rey”, “In qué qué qué te forgot” and “Volver, Volver”.

At the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia at the First Union Center, Mexican singer Vicente Fernández sings a song for Republicans. Photo: © Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

The Mexican, winner in 2002 of the Grammy for the best ranchero album (“More with number one”) and in 2010 for “Need for you”, also performed songs by Cuban Pablo Milánes, Argentineans Ariel Pérez and Alberto Cortez or the Chilean Violeta Parra on the album “Vicente Fernández sings to Latin America”, which includes songs such as “Yolanda”, “Alfonsina y el mar”, “My tree and I” and “Thanks to life”.

Other hits were “The keys to my soul”, “El Arracadas”, “The death of a gallero”, “Beautiful darling”, “The law of the mountain” or “For your damned love”.

Vicente Fernández poses with his awards backstage during the 3rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Kodak Theater on September 18, 2002 in Hollywood, California. Photo: © Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images.

In 2012, the singer, who also had the Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia award, said goodbye with a tour that took him to Madrid (Spain). and on April 16, 2016 was when he announced that he was retiring and performed his last concert at the Azteca stadium.

But he never stopped music.

Thus, in 2019 he returned to the stage for a few hours by offering a free concert in gratitude for the tribute paid to him by the Guadalajara City Council and the Government of the state of Jalisco, where he was born.

Vicente Fernández accepts the award for “Best Ranchero Album” at the 3rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California on September 18, 2002. Photo: © Frank Micelotta / ImageDirect.

And in 2020, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he released the album “A mis 80’s”, with which he celebrated life and demonstrated his validity and vocal capacity despite the passing of the years. It contains great hits like “Janitzio”, by Lara; “La Barca”, by Cantoral, or “I forgot again”, by Juan Gabriel.

In addition, it includes the theme “To my grandson”, a poem written by Fernández in honor of all his grandchildren, some of whom have followed in his footsteps.

Fernández, who in 1998 received his “Star” in Hollywood, participated in about 30 films.

Ana Gabriel and Vincente Fernandez perform a duet at The HP Pabellón on November 26, 2004 in San José California. Photo: © Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images.

He made his acting debut in “Tacos al Carbon” (1971), by Alejandro Galindo, while his last film was directed by Rafael Villaseñor Kuri, “My dear old man” (1991), in which his son, the singer Alejandro Fernández, made his debut. , “the foal”.

The singer underwent various operations. In Houston (USA) he underwent surgery for a liver tumor in 2012, the year in which he was decorated by an already ill president Hugo Chávez with the Order of the Liberators of Venezuela.

The singer had overcome prostate cancer in 2004 and in August 2013 he was admitted to a hospital in Guadalajara (Mexico) for pulmonary thrombosis.

Mexican singer Vicente Fernández performs at the AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Photo: © Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images.

In July 2021, the singer was hospitalized in an emergency in the city of Guadalajara due to a possible infection and the coronavirus was ruled out, but his health problems continued until December 12, the day of his death at 81 years old.

An unauthorized biography written by Olga Wornat, “The Last King,” was recently published, describing her clan and also reviewing the music industry and history of Mexico.

PERSONAL LIFE

Vicente Fernández married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor in 1963, with whom he had three children, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro, “The three foals”, in addition to adopting Alejandra.

Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, and Alejandro Fernández perform on stage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for LARAS.

Between 1977 and 1987 he had an extramarital love affair with the Mexican actress Patricia Rivera, whom he met on the set of “El Arracadas” and the mother of his supposed son Pablo Rodrigo Fernández, since he was recognized by him but a later paternity test returned negative data.

Some of his grandchildren have followed in his footsteps: Alex Fernández seeks to continue the dynasty in the mariachi field and Camila Fernández explores pop and rhythm and blues.

On the other hand, in 1997 the singer suffered a strong psychological impact after the kidnapping of his son Vicente Fernández Jr., whose captors mutilated two fingers of one hand to press for the ransom. EFE.

The Hollywood star belonging to the musician Vicente Fernández, on the Walk of Fame on December 2, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: © Frazer Harrison / Getty Images.

Fans of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who died this morning at the age of 81, gather in front of Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on December 12, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Carranza / Reuters.

