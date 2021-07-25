Convert pages to posts in WordPress It is a very simple process to apply, the way to do it does not include but a quick download of a plugin and editing both within the pages section, as well as within the entries section in the WordPress platform.

If you need to configure the inputs and pages of your blog through WordPress, here we can help you; we bring the simplest and most basic way to make this switch to change or convert pages into posts and vice versa. In a few steps you can do it, keep reading.

What plugin do I need to convert posts to pages?

The first thing you have to do to convert pages into posts is to enter WordPress; If you don’t have WordPress yet, and you want to use it to edit your blog, don’t wait any longer to install it.

Post Type Switcher

We are going to enter WordPress and then we will be located on the left side of the screen, to click on the Plugins section or option. In the Plugins search engine, which is on the right of our screen, we will use the search engine by typing ‘Post Type Switcher’.

When the search results, you will click on download this plugin. The next thing will be to install it, but this is done automatically; a advantage of this plugin is that it works as a WordPress extension and you should not run anything at all.

How to use the Post Type Switcher plugin

This plugin is very easy to use, since it only adds a drop-down menu to facilitate the conversion of content on our website, Among its options we can convert pages to posts, posts to pages, custom to post and vice versa.

To convert page to post

The next thing you will do is enter the pages option, and enter one of the pages you have; Due to the download of the plugin, you will now have the option to edit the page on the right side of the screen.

You will click on edit and a tab will be broken down where you will choose the option of tickets; after doing this you just have to click on OK, and apply. The change will be made automatically.

To convert post to page

The reverse procedure is basically the same, you have to enter the input option that is located on the right of our interface in WordPress and do the following.

Once you have installed the ‘Post Type Switcher’ pluginYou will also have the option to edit with it when entering an entry from WordPress to edit it.

As in the previous process, you will have this option to edit on the right side of the screen; you will click on it and then you will select the pages option to convert the post to a page.

In this way you can then convert inputs into WordPress pages by using said plugin; Now, if you just want to create a web page with this format, you can easily do it step by step.

Points to consider when making these changes

For the latter you will need knowledge in WordPress, which is easily acquired through practice and research this format. Once you learn, you will also have to create, add and insert an article on a web page with WordPress, creating content for it.

Change in URL

It is important to take into account that the changes we make to our website will not only affect the content we are editing, but they will also affect all the elements to which it is linked internally, so if you change an entry for an website, you must be aware that the address of that entry will disappear and in its place you will have the url of a page and vice versa.

Changing menus

Menus will also be directly affected when changing pages to posts, as the buttons will not correctly redirect to the pages they originally referenced. So when working with this Post Type Switcher plugin, you must take into consideration all these and other elements that will be affected with the changes you make, so that you can adjust each element of your website so that after the changes, it remains functional.

Possible alternatives to make this change

If you don’t want to use any wordpress plugin to perform these conversions, you also have the option of using the following alternative.

From PHPmyAdmin

You can always use the powerful programming code to achieve what you want in your web projects, in this case if you want to convert a post into a page, you just have to add this code in that entry: – UPDATE wp_posts SET post_type = ‘page’ WHERE post_type = ‘post’ – With this, you will achieve exactly the same effect as with any conversion plugin, but without the need to install anything in your wordpress, only with that code you will be able to convert all the inputs you want.

If what you want is to achieve the opposite effect, that is, to convert a page into an entry, the code to use will be the following: – UPDATE wp_posts SET post_type = ‘post’ WHERE post_type = ‘page’ – This way, you will also achieve the same result as with the Post Type Switcher plugin, so if you like lines of code, this is an excellent alternative.

What is the difference between a post and a page in WordPress format?

Now, we have already learned how to convert an entry into a page, and the process in reverse, a page into an entry; and we have done it with a simple download and adjusting a plugin configuration.

But we have not talked about the posts or the pages as such, what I think is necessary to understand the reason for this plugin, as well as the reason why editors and editors decide to make this Switch from time to time.

Like this plugin, there are many more that can be used for a huge variety of functions, such as those used to redirect WordPress pages or urls, and others. And each with a justified role in the process of editing blogs and pages with WordPress.

‘Post Type Switcher’ it is then to convert an entry into a page and vice versa. A page is a way of establishing perennial information that is organized hierarchically, and for its part, an entry is categorized news and information.

Both publishing modes are used for different purposes, and sometimes an error happens when uploading an article in a post and not in a page. So converting it is a necessary process.