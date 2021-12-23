A very simple word guessing game is gaining popularity on Twitter as it allows users from all over the world to connect and compete to guess the daily word they play with.

Twitter has a new trend, but this time it is not due to some out of tune tweet, but to a new game that is going viral and that has everyone sharing mosaics made up of green, yellow and gray squares.

This is Wordle, a very simple game, project by Josh Wardle, a Reddit engineer. But what is Wordle and what is all this hype about? How is the game played and why do people share colored box images?

It is an online puzzle game, where users must guess a 5 letter word. Accounts with 6 chances to guess. If they do it well, you will win the daily riddle and you can share it with all users as a competition.

Wordle has a new word every day and this is the one that users all over the world play with. This is where perhaps this viralization resides, in the daily novelty. If you want to try it, just open the following url In any browser on your phone or PC, it’s that simple.

Added a share button to Wordle that generates a spoiler-free emoji grid for you. Shoutout to @irihapeta for inventing such a cool way to share your results each day. https://t.co/pZTmeT1p7E – Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 16, 2021

The dynamics of the game is simple– Daily riddle begins when user types a random five-letter word at their first opportunity. Among the five letters, the game will mark each individual letter as green, yellow or gray.

Green it means that the letter is correct and that it matches the position; Yellow it means that the letter is correct but the position is not; Gray represents the wrong letter. However, the game itself once you start it allows you to open a pop-up window in which they explain how it works.

From there the system is always the same. You must look for more yellow and green squares until you reach the correct word. However, if you fail to do this within the next five chances, you lose.

Those who win can brag about it on social media sharing the image. But nevertheless, the winners’ tweets They are free of spoilers (not like the cover of this news), only the color is revealed but not the letters that make up the mosaic.

One of the best parts is that users don’t need to buy anything or register anywhere to play Wordle. The only little problem is that it is in English. Do you dare to try it and put your intelligence to the test?