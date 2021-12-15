With large windows and among forests, houses are built on the Atlantic Coast

For this summer they will be released several houses made of wood on the Atlantic Coast, something that proliferated since the pandemic arrived due to the impulse of people who want to live more time close to nature, combining teleworking, leisure and vacations. And for many, everything is better if you are close to the sea.

It is estimated that between the Partido de la Costa, Pinamar and Mar del Plata, among other destinations, they were raised and are in execution more than 300 homes with this sustainable material.

“In addition to shortening work times by up to 60%, the wooden framework has the advantage of being an open system and easy to calculate” (Lasalle)

Among the novelties, the Municipality of the Partido de la Costa announced that from now on constructions with timber framing systems will be treated as traditional. With the officialization of this ordinance, all the processes and permits for new construction begin to be attended to in a more simplified way and in the same way as a traditional construction.

“In addition to shortening work times by up to 60%, the wooden framework has the advantage of being an open system, easy to calculate and dimensioned with availability throughout the country,” he highlighted. Infobae Daniel Lassalle, manager of the Argentine Wood Chamber (Cadamda).

Making the project execution time more agile makes it possible Lower costs, since the terms of the work are shortened and are strictly adhered to.

The house and near the pool, something key to inhabit with the possibility of taking a dip just steps from home

Environmental sustainability plays a leading role in the world of construction. Lasalle said: “Avant-garde architecture aims to build in a more environmentally friendly way and wood takes enormous advantages. If the amount of energy that is used to produce aluminum, iron or cement is compared, the difference is abysmal. Another critical point is the neutral carbon footprint: in its lifetime the tree takes carbon from the atmosphere that is stored in a beam or a joint, thus helping to mitigate the effects of climate change.”.

First steps

Experts who build in wood, argue that once the land is available, you must have a basic idea of ​​how the house is going to be (with maximum surfaces, number of bedrooms and bathrooms), if it will be built on 1 or 2 floors, between other aspects. The design is closely associated with the site where it will be located.

Once the project is defined between professionals and owners, the first movements for the house are made.

Doors similar to those of sheds or country barns are used in wooden houses, a trend that is taking hold

The architect Octavio Roca, director of 2424 Arquitectura, highlighted Infobae: “We always recommend raising the house from the natural terrain to prevent the effects of the first ‘enemy’ of any construction system: soil moisture. It is the one that is usually seen at the base of the walls and that appears at the time of completion of the work, depending on the quality of the floor and the execution. By raising the house off the ground, in the style of those made by the European builders who migrated to the country at the beginning of the 20th century (In all these houses, 3 or 4 steps were climbed from the street and the pitchfork floors had an air chamber underneath) the moisture in the foundations was contained under the house. Those 60 cm free also allow access to that space in case of any subsequent repair or inspection ”.

“We always recommend raising the house from the natural terrain to prevent the effects of the first enemy of any construction system: the humidity of the floors” (Roca)

Is The option of concrete platform on the ground is feasible but, due to the characteristics of the expansive clays of the area close to the sea or the low resistance of the fill soils or in the sand (which occur in most real estate developments current), the stalls sooner or later end up micro cracking, generating soil moisture by capillarity. And once this starts, it is unstoppable.

Uses, prices and how they are built

How most are houses for vacation use, in general, Large common areas are sought where the living room is integrated with the dining room and an open kitchen, bedrooms smaller than those of a house for the whole year except for the master suite and enough bathrooms to meet demand peaks (They all come from the beach together and want to shower all at the same time).

It seeks to integrate environments such as living room, dining room and kitchen

“They usually have between 150 and 200 m2 plus spacious semi-covered galleries that serve as summer living rooms. The system facilitates the possibility of starting with a smaller house and expanding it according to the needs or changes in the family. As they are dry works and with reduced work times, changes or extensions are very tolerable and have a low impact on the original house, ”said Roca.

The cost of a complete house on the wooden racking system (Platform Frame) can range from $ 150,000 pesos per square meter, including PVC openings with hermetic double glass (DVH), complete cellulose insulation of the latest generation, custom kitchen furnishings, bathrooms and closets, central heating by radiators and gas boiler, polished and hydro-lacquered wood floors throughout the house ( except in bathrooms and laundries where porcelain tile or PVC is recommended).

“The demand is informed about the trends in the most developed countries, they are aware of the environmental challenge and want to modern houses in the sense of sustainability, energy saving and quality of life within its spaces. Those who previously built and got tired of dealing with wet works also come closer, “he said. Valeria Hisas, from 2424 Arquitectura specialized in design and interior design.

The bedroom of a house made behind the scenes with wood as the protagonist

In addition, they report that it is the ideal system for all types of extensions on existing houses: being dry and light, it is not necessary to reinforce the house on which the extension is going to be made. The wooden frame system is versatile and allows you to develop any style.

Juan Anaya, Before project and executive direction, of the study led by Roca, highlighted that in Argentina many associate this system with the classic American house of Siding and gabled roofs, but that more and more people are asking for more modern or minimalist styles. “The fundamental thing is that the houses of today can no longer be those cold, humid boxes susceptible to rapid deterioration due to their vulnerability to humidity and corrosion. If the budget allows it, solar water heaters, photovoltaic panels and more efficient heating systems can be incorporated. The only drawback is that they are expensive equipment and since the State does not encourage their use with fiscal incentives or subsidies to induce a reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels, not everyone can afford an initial investment that requires several years to be amortized “.

Trees as part of the landscape where properties are built in areas near the sea

The average work time is 4 to 5 months, depending on the site and the time of year in which it is built. The work team is 4 to 5 people, in addition to service subcontractors (electricians, sanitarians, painters, among others).

The colors that predominate on the Coast are in the warm range, which better tolerate UV exposure and durability of the paint.

KEEP READING:

Martín Guzmán in Congress: the debt numbers that the minister failed to explain

Feletti: “Today a success in the inflation number is that it does not exceed 3%”

Bariloche, La Angostura and San Martín de los Andes reconfigure: new trends in the sale of land and works