Wonder Woman will be the solo protagonist of the next video game by WB Games, DC Comics and the Monolith company

In more than 80 years, Wonder Woman has lived endless adventures in comics, television and movies, and now the exploits of Diana Prince are transferred to a new world thanks to a video game.

WB Games and DC Comics have announced the launch of the Wonder Woman game, of which we already have a teaser trailer.

The story that this game will develop is a mystery, although the costume that the Amazon Princess will wear has already been revealed, which will be inspired by the Rebirth stage, the same that Gal Gadot used for the two Wonder Woman films that starred in 2017 and 2020 .

“The single-player open-world action game will feature an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans of the modern world.”.

The Wonder Woman title is in development, so it is still unknown if this title will be available for all video game consoles.

Fountain: WB Games

