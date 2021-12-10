Warner Bros continues to expand its presence in the world of video games. In addition to some long-awaited games, such as Hogwarts Legacy, and games from the DC universe such as all those starring Batman or those of combat such as the Injustice saga, or even titles such as Lego DC Super Villains or DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, new heroes and heroines join the title roster with an eye-catching approach: Wonder Woman, thus, has been announced with an interesting teaser trailer.

Wonder Woman is one of the most recognizable heroines in the history of comics, a symbol of DC and a most popular character also in the deeper DC Comics fandom. In recent years, however, his appearance on a channel such as the video game was more than discreet, without going further than the occasional Fortnite skin. In this way, now we will know that Wonder Woman will soon arrive on different platforms and will greatly expand DC’s presence in the gaming world.

We do not know much more about this title, since what is shown does not stop being a short teaser without much more details. Of course, the The Game Awards gala is leaving us many high-level titles along with other very striking indies. For example, we have been able to see big news like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, titles that also arouse good expectations like Star Wars Eclipse, or the most attractive indie games like Tunic. In addition, along with the exciting awards given throughout the gala of The Game Awards 2021, there is no doubt that it has been a most interesting event, both for the curious who were looking for new video games and for those who wanted to be witnesses of the award-winning video games in this 2021.