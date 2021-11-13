The Covid-19 pandemic was a watershed for the entertainment industry. Although movie theaters had never suffered such a prolonged closure and box office revenues had not fallen so precipitously, the truth is that, within confinement, people also engaged in consuming (more) content on streaming platforms .

In movies, for example, in 2020 global box office revenues went from $ 42.3 billion to just $ 12 billion, according to Statista data. In contrast, that same year, platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime consolidated a community of more than 200 million users each.

We are talking about an appealing and growing market. Entertainment is today an industry that offers wide margins and an opportunity for exponential growth.

Against this background, a phenomenon is drawing attention: the growing wave of women who have taken the lead to tell stories about other women. This has implied writing from new degrees of complexity and fighting real and direct against stereotypes. Five women report their experience to Forbes Mexico.

“The female characters have many layers, they allow deeper stories to be told”

Carolina Leconte, director of original series for Latin America at Netflix. June 7, 2021 Photo: © Andrea Gama

Carolina Leconte, director of Original Series for Latin America at Netflix

At the beginning of the year, Netflix announced that it would invest 300 million dollars in the creation of original content for Mexico, much of this investment is destined to the area commanded by Carolina Leconte.

“Putting people like me in these positions allows us to look for those talents and work from within to improve gender equality. There is still a long way to go ”.

For Carolina Leconte, the biggest change in the way of presenting women in entertainment occurs since it is the women themselves who are in charge of portraying the stories.

“The female characters have many layers that allow deeper stories to be told and stereotypes are fought from the stories. The characters are no longer totally good or bad.

Regarding the narrative, the executive considers that the region has deeply rooted the consumption of soap operas, however, she does not consider that this consumption is exclusive of the phenomenon of increase in consumption of series.

“Series and soap operas are not exclusive, we consume melodramas because they are part of our DNA, but series have allowed us to reach another style of stories. The series have begun to travel, we go hand in hand with the explosion of content, “he says.

“The percentage of stories starring, written or directed by women is still less than 20%”

Hiromi Kamata, director. June 7, 2021 Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Hiromi Kamata, director

Selena’s series ranked first in the Top 10 most watched on Netflix just hours after its premiere. Its director, Hiromi Kamata says that the biggest challenge was portraying the singer’s story from her most human side.

One of the aspects that stands out in the series is that the character of Selena is oriented to portray a sense of humor and perseverance.

“He wanted to show his determination to achieve what he wanted despite being in Texas music, which was a very masculine universe at the time,” he says.

For the director, whose career includes the series Holy child and Crime Story: Colosio, there is a clear trend for female characters to now be the main roles in stories.

“The percentage of stories starring, written or directed by women is still less than 20%. We have to work so that female roles stop being a resource or a utilitarian element, change the mentality and open up opportunities ”.

The director explains that it is generally the highest leadership of executives in the studios that seeks to propose formulas that are proven to have worked to make the box office or achieve views.

“To repeat these formulas is to start stereotypes and clichés like the self-sacrificing mother or the hitman’s girlfriend, or the pretty woman who cannot find herself. They are convinced that a formula works, but the public is also changing the way they consume content ”.

“We are far from a fair representation”

Elena Fortes, documentary filmmaker .. June 7, 2021 Photo: © Andrea Gama

Elena Fortes, documentary filmmaker

With more than 15 years of experience in the documentary film ecosystem, Elena Fortes has seen progress in terms of job and salary equity in the entertainment industry, however, she affirms that the road is still long. Between 2005 and 2016 she was the director of Ambulante and its festival, one of the most important exhibitions for the genre in the region.

“There are recent movements that have been an earthquake in the industry. Attention was drawn to violence and abuse in industry workspaces. There is more equity in positions and salaries, but I think we are still very far from a fair representation in cinematographic narratives ”, he affirms.

Elena considers that streaming platforms have contributed to a greater consumption of documentaries because it eliminates prejudices about the categories and exhibits the stories in the same space as the rest of the genres. She believes that, for documentaries to contribute to a more equitable narrative, it is necessary that the stories be told from a respectful, horizontal and empathetic relationship.

“I think the power of the documentary is in capturing the humanity of the character, transforming the viewer.”

“Many women do not have the opportunity to tell their story”

Carolina Rivera, writer and screenwriter .. June 7, 2021 Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Carolina Rivera, writer and screenwriter

Carolina Rivera is the first Latin American woman to have an overall deal with Netflix. This is an exclusive contract for the development of ideas that the filmmakers may have for a specified time.

“I am the first woman to have a development deal like the one I have with Netflix in Latin America, it is something historic, I am honored, grateful, but it is a surprise that there is no more. There are many other women who do not have this opportunity to put the stories on the screen ”.

Carolina believes that this step in her career contributes to a series of changes driven by the awareness that an environment dominated by the male gender does not benefit anyone.

“There is an imbalance in content creation, limited opportunities in the history of film and TV for women. There are stereotypes as characters, but also in the stories ”.

In Carolina’s career, projects such as “Mother There are only two”, “Luis Miguel: The Series”, “Jane the Virgin” or “Devious Maids” stand out. She affirms that one of the main changes in the tone of the stories occurs because, since it is women who portray the stories, the themes have another approach.

“One of the actresses in Mother There are only two, told me that women are objectified on television and movies, she wanted to know how much of the body they were going to show. I told him that if a woman was going to show her breasts in the series, it would be to breastfeed. When a woman is telling a women’s story there is a different narrative ”.

“Equity is not a matter of quantity, but of quality”

Yulene Olaizola, director and producer. June 7, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Yulene Olaizola, director and producer

Tragic jungle portrays a fiction in the Mayan jungle inspired by the story of the Xtabay. It is a story whose main elements are rawness and desire in its most honest expression.

From the perspective of director Yulene Olaizola, stereotypes about motherhood, beauty, aging and sensitivity are the most ingrained in the figures of women in film and television.

“Stereotypes and closed and not very inclusive representation schemes continue to be repeated, women are presented from the male perspective and only one type of woman is presented”

The filmmaker says that breaking these molds will require that women who win places in the industry take a responsibility to change the narrative.

“Equity is not a matter of quantity, but of quality, there are misguided efforts to give a false idea of ​​equity through the numbers. Not just because there are more women will things change. We must ask ourselves, what do women who reach positions of power do? That it is women who portray the stories can help make this representation more authentic and broader “

