The “AirPod body” It is how a unique human form has begun to be called in social networks that has attracted the attention of various women, who have promoted this name.

The impact that technology has had, makes each of the products and services of this industry reveal themselves to the consumer in habits that we never expect to see, as has happened with a trend of naming a unique human figure as the “AirPod body”. .

Associating the name of a product with the shape of people is a new episode of the impact that common products have in our daily lives and how it reveals new opportunities with which brands engage with the consumer.

What is an AirPod body?

Through Tiktok, several women have promoted the trend known as the AirPod body, a human shape that emulates an Apple hearing aid and that lets the popular concepts of the body shaped like an inverted triangle or an hourglass body rest.

The new concept refers to women who have a very thin hips, but a large bust, as is the case with an Apple wireless hearing aid, thin at the bottom and with a huge circular appearance at the back.

With this action it has been possible to establish a new reference when talking about the human body, especially associating it with a tremendously popular technological product, based on the fact that Ellianna fry began using the term on his TikTok account.

Now read: