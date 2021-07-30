Reuters.- For years, Palestinian farmers have exported herbs to Europe, where they have been turned into high-end cosmetics and beauty products.

Now, a team of women from Gaza have brought the process home, extracting essential oils themselves and creating products such as shampoo and moisturizer sold in 50 stores, including 30 pharmacies, throughout the enclave.

From a factory in Gaza City, the four workers of the internationally funded project, all women, use steam distillation to extract plant ingredients such as rosemary, basil, mint, thyme and chamomile.

Read: Israel claims Mexico for endorsing UN investigation into events in Gaza

“When you hold the product, you have the feeling of taking something from the ground, without additives,” Refqa al-Hamalawi tells Reuters about the project, which is sourced exclusively from herbs from farms run by women.

Its range already has 17 productss, among them body washes and soaps, under the brand name GG, which means “green gold” (green gold, in Spanish), as the farmers of northern Gaza call mint.

“As women, we are proud of the idea and the production, an idea like that of European countries”, Hamalawi said.

We recommend you: Powerful Women | Ageism, the ‘invisible’ challenge for women who gain experience

The project, whose objective is to empower women and boost the economy, it is supported by Australia and the global charity Oxfam.

Although on a small scale so far, the women involved say it has already started to have an impact in Gaza, where unemployment hovers around 50%. Female unemployment is even higher, at 62%, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Dawlat Marouf said that before the project he was struggling to earn a living selling mint and thyme that he grows in local markets.

Now, she gets up “every day at 5 in the morning to come to the field and prepare between 40 and 50 kilos ordered by the factory,” said this 55-year-old mother of 12 children.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico