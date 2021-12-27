Parra, 34, attacker for Atlético de Madrid’s Mexican affiliate, does not forget the debut with his team in the Apertura 2021 at the Universidad de la Autónoma de Nuevo León stadium, located 700 kilometers north of Mexico City.

An enclosure where the male Tigres team plays, as well as the female category and in which the fans usually fill its 42 thousand seats.

The forward is remembered in formation with her teammates with the pout ready to shed the tear in parallel to the normality with which the girls of the felines expected to go out to the grass for that game on day five of the Apertura.

“I cried the first day I went to the University, that is one of the great differences between Mexican and Spanish soccer. I cried because here every Sunday I play on the best fields and conditions in which a soccer player can work,” he told EFE.

The Apertura 2021 was the first tournament in the women’s league in which it was allowed to hire two foreigners per team. San Luis signed two Spanish women; Marta Perarnau and Parra.

Beatriz was a starter in eight of the 14 games in which she appeared and became the first Spanish to score in Mexico.

The artilleryman underlined the differences she found in this league with respect to Spanish women’s football, in which she played for Betis de Sevilla, a team for which she is a historic scorer with 28 goals.

“I hadn’t had that opportunity, maybe a couple of times I played at Benito Villamarín, but here almost all the teams are played at the men’s stadium. On a sporting level in Spain there is a much more consolidated football, but here the support is from all sides“.