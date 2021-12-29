Political science has spent decades trying to understand why we vote what we vote. Many factors influence our ideological composition: gender, age, the city we live in, the neighborhood we live in, the type of house we live in, our studies, what our parents think, our work, etcetera etcetera. And also something very important but not always so obvious: gender.

Where did we come from. Until the mid-1980s, all Western democracies showed a similar pattern: men tended to vote for more progressive parties than women. The “gap” was articulated around different variables. Women were less emancipated, their family role consecrated them to the home, they were more religious, and they were more influenced by the institution of marriage. Factors that leaned them predominantly towards conservative ideas.

This very interesting study published at the turn of the century offered significant data: in Italy and Germany the “ideological gender gap” was fourteen points; in the United Kingdom, nine; and in France, five. The Italian and German cases offered some clues about the phenomenon. In both, the main beneficiaries were Christian Democratic parties, which pointed to the deep religious depth of the gap.

Where are we going. This has changed, as many studies attest for some time now. In this, summarized here by The Conversation, the electoral data and ideological self-perception of the last two decades are taken as a reference. The result: women, especially young women, are consistently placed further to the left than men in most developed countries. They vote more to the left except in Ireland or Italy.



The dashed line marks the gender gap in voting. Above all, women (from three different generations: the oldest in red, the youngest in green) are more progressive. Underneath, more conservative than men.

Why? There are several reasons that help explain the change in trend. One possibility is structural: as women freed themselves from housework and entered the labor market, their social and ideological preferences changed. Her gender role had been associated with traditional and conservative ideas (care, family, marriage), elements that had passed into the background whenever she could determine her educational, intellectual or work career.

The components of this process are cultural (women also unleashed themselves from local religious communities, stopped going to Mass and became secularized as men had done decades ago, which separated them from Christian parties) and socio-economic , as explained in the study cited above:

Working women are overrepresented both in precarious jobs and among professionals in the public sector (education, health, social services). They also suffer from constant wage disparities and lower socioeconomic status, with significantly higher levels of female poverty. Their increased activism in unions has also been able to move women to the left, while the greater participation of professional women in higher education has been able to lead them to more progressive attitudes.

Movement. I mean, women have moved. Due to opportunity (they have been able to access ideas that previously did not cross the threshold of domestic life) or necessity (they have had to fight for their labor rights, causes historically capitalized on by progressive parties). But they have also been able to change values, going from a materialistic gaze to another post-materialist and post-modern:

In industrial societies, the rise of post-materialist values ​​among younger generations has led to a gradual and continuing decline between class policies and physical or economic security, which has opened the door to a greater importance of the values ​​of freedom, self-expression and gender equality. This persuasive cultural change has increased the relevance of issues such as reproductive rights, sexual harassment at work or equal opportunities (…) The change in values ​​has transformed gender roles in advanced industrial societies, including those norms regarding family structure, childcare and sexual norms.

The text is twenty years old but it is still more current than ever. The “modernization” of Western societies, in short, has caused women to worry more about post-material issues of their interest. Issues that progressive parties have routinely dealt with. To the latter we can add ideological aspects not related to gender where women have shown greater affinity (public spending, pro-environment, pacifism, etc.).

In Spain. Is it a fixed rule? No. All studies on the female vote point to trends, not absolute. Spain is a good example. It is true that the PSOE is the party preferred by Spanish women (54% of its voters), but also that the national gender balance is mimicked among the electorate of the PP or that Podemos, like Vox, has a higher percentage male than female vote. The gap here exists, but it is not decisive when it comes to explaining the voting incentives.

In other data. The drastic evolution of the “ideological gender gap” can be verified through polls and electoral results. Between 1981 and 1990, seven out of eleven developed countries reduced the distance between the female and male vote, always in a leftward direction. In the mid-1990s and counting almost all OECD countries, where women tended to vote more progressive, they did so with much more intensity than where they opted for right-wing parties.

Other works have tried to ascribe this rapid transformation to elements such as the rise of feminism or divorce, although opinions regarding other family and divisive issues, such as abortion, show a parity of opinions between men and women. Of course, the lateness of the structural changes explains why older women are still more conservative than the average (something noticeable in the most recent voting studies).

Whatever the reasons, one thing is clear: women vote more to the left today than they did half a century ago.

Image: GTRES