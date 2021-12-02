Compared to men, women are more supportive of censorship of various types of sexual and violent content and content perceived as hateful or offensive to minorities. One likely reason for this pattern is that women are more averse to interpersonal harm and have a relatively greater concern for the protection of others.

In fact, women believe that sexual content in the media has more damaging effects on oneself and others, and women consider hate speech to be more harmful and violent than men.





Gender gap

In a 2019 study, 59% of women said that protecting freedom of expression was less important than promoting an inclusive society, while 71% of men thought otherwise. This gender gap appears smaller among young adults, and both young men and women have censorship preferences similar to those of adult women.

And in a 2021 report, female academics in the United States and Canada were more likely than men to support firing a researcher for controversial research. For example, most men believe that universities should not protect their students from offensive ideas, while most women believe that universities should. Male students rated the advancement of knowledge and academic rigor as being of greatest value and social justice and emotional well-being as of less value compared to female students.

The following conclusions drawn from studies published in high-impact journals were considered controversial and even offensive, and proportionally women, more than men, believed it was better to censor them: