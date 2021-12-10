That both sexes seek the same thing, what happens is that they seek it through different routes. What both sexes are looking for is the most suitable partner to reproduce. Of course, this is an underlying drive and does not always occur in the same intensity. But it is there and it conditions our relationships with the other sex, and even with ourselves.

And this is something so biological that even blind people value members of the other sex in the same way as non-blind people.In other words, men value the physical attractiveness of women and women, the status and material resources of men. This is what this study by researchers at the University of Aberdeen suggests.

Beauty and money

Both sexes, in the field of a lasting relationship that seeks to have children and raise them together, have predefined roles. These roles are not cultural, or not entirely, but are biological. Men can get their partner pregnant without investing anything but an orgasm. Women, however, have to carry several months into the pregnancy and cannot become pregnant again during that time. When our brains were forged, that is, at that time when we liked fats and sugars because otherwise we were going to become extinct, it was also the men who brought them resources home while the women took more care of parenting.

For this reason, a man did not pay so much attention to women’s abilities when obtaining resources, but to something else: that their genome was healthy, that their children could receive a good genetic inheritance, good health, good nutrition, etc. Men who had a predilection for breasts, wide hips, clean dermis, facial symmetry, and other features were men who were more likely to reproduce successfully because those traits translated into healthier offspring.

For example, wide hips favored a better pregnancy; generous breasts, a future diet; a clean dermis, a clue that there are no parasitic or other diseases; certain facial symmetry, that there were no genomic alterations; and youth as it is associated with greater reproductive capacity (not so in men, whose age is not so closely linked to this factor).

The men who did not pay attention to these traits, or who looked at other irrelevant ones (such as the elbow or the knee) were the same type of those who did not have a predilection for fats or sugars. That is, men who did not reproduce. Today’s men are descendants of those who did successfully.

And the women? Which ones were the most successful reproductive? In the first place, those that were fixed in the strong, fertile men. These happened to be the ones with broad shoulders, a square jaw, some facial symmetry, a deep voice, etc. And, also, men who were decisive, cunning, strategists … good resource achievers. That is, traits that are associated with … intelligence.

So women are attracted to men’s intelligence just as they are attracted to fats and sugars. And in the same way that men are attracted to the youth or the freshness of a woman. And that is why in all the studies on the traits that are attractive to one or the other sex all these constants occur. Women need men capable of obtaining resources for their offspring, and the main predictors of resource acquisition are intelligence and hard work.

For that reason, women are so sensitive to all clues that indicate intelligence and hard work. One of the main clues is: the money. You can delve into all this in the following video: