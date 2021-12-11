The patient, with no medical history, was admitted to a hospital in Hauts-de-Seine with the false document bought from a doctor, assuring that she had been vaccinated.

He suffered from a severe form of the disease “that rapidly progressed to a severe respiratory attack,” said Djillali Annane, head of the resuscitation department, interviewed by RTL radio.

If the doctors had known that the patient was not vaccinated against COVID-19, they could have “administered neutralizing antibodies early, which are known to be effective in reducing the risk of disease progression, “he added.

A false vaccination certificate “does not protect against the virus and can mislead the attending physician,” he stressed.

It was the patient’s husband who admitted that she was not vaccinated. He is, but said he “had a hard time” convincing her to get vaccinated, Dr. Annane explained.